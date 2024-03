STORY: The Academy Awards crews started putting together the big stage from Wednesday (March 6).

Joe Lewis, who has been running the pre-show and arrivals for the last 17 years, said they had "leaned back into" the tradition of the Academy Awards while "honoring the present time".

Entertainment reporter Lety Sahagun said it was one of the only awards shows to have resonance around the world.

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California on Sunday (March 10).