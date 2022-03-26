Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover

03/26/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 12th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood ushered in the Academy Awards weekend by bestowing honorary Oscars to Samuel L. Jackson and other movie industry veterans on Friday, for their decades of film and humanitarian work.

Jackson was among the recipients of the annual Governors Awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that will hand out best picture and other trophies at a live ceremony on Sunday.

Actor Denzel Washington introduced Jackson at Friday's black-tie event by noting he has appeared in 152 films that have grossed more than $27 billion at movie box offices over five decades.

Among them, Jackson portrayed Nick Fury in the "Avengers" superhero movies and was nominated for an Oscar for his role as a hit man in director Quentin Tarantino's 1994 drama "Pulp Fiction."

As he accepted the award, Jackson thanked his family, business representatives, "and every person who ever bought a ticket to any of my movies."

"I tried to entertain audiences the way Hollywood entertained me," Jackson said, "Make them forget their lives for a few hours, be thrilled, awed or excited."

"Lethal Weapon" star Danny Glover received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his advocacy for justice and human rights. He currently serves as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

Writer-director Elaine May and Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann also were honored.

Ullmann was a frequent collaborator with Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and appeared in films including "Persona," "The Passion of Anna" and "Cries and Whispers." Ullmann was nominated for best actress for 1971 film "The Emigrants" and 1976 movie "Face to Face."

May received Oscar nominations for best adapted screenplay for 1978's "Heaven Can Wait" and 1999's "Primary Colors." Earlier in her career, she was part of the comedy duo Nichols and May, which debuted in 1958 with Mike Nichols.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Lisa Richwine


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aBiden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech
RE
07:07aBiden to call on 'free world' to stand against Putin in Poland speech
RE
06:54aChinese search team yet to find second black box from plane crash
RE
06:41aLebanon's Mikati expresses hope of IMF accord in weeks
RE
06:40aMoscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank
RE
06:28aRussian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mariupol
RE
06:19aJapan's Kishida sees growing chance of Russia using nuclear weapons
RE
05:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:53aUkraine's foreign, defence ministers hold joint meeting with U.S. counterparts
RE
05:50aMore than 100,000 people still need to be evacuated from Mariupol -Ukraine's deputy PM
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tensio..
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3'Great concern' over China-Solomon Islands deal: Australia PM
4Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town; fighting in centre of Mari..
5Iran says Saudi-Kuwaiti deal on Durra gas development 'illegal'

HOT NEWS