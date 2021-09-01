Oshkosh Employer 4imprint® Earns Spot on PEOPLE Companies that Care® 2021 List

Oshkosh-based promotional products retailer 4imprint, Inc., has been named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care® 2021 list. The Companies that Care® list recognizes 50 companies nationwide for developing cultures of caring for employees, communities and environment.

This is the first time 4imprint has been named to the prestigious list, which is published at people.com today.

Companies that Care® are selected by Great Place to Work® and based on results from more than five million employee surveys, which ask questions about workplace respect, innovation, communication, engagement and more.

“To earn the PEOPLE Companies that Care® 2021 honor following the challenges 2020 posed holds special meaning,” said Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO, 4imprint. “It speaks volumes about our team and their commitment to doing what’s right to positively impact one another, as well as the people and communities around us.”

Companies named to the list are based on Great Place to Work® assessment of each company’s culture, philanthropic and community support, particularly within the last year. Only companies earning Great Place to Work® certification are eligible for consideration

“These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all.”

About 4imprint

4imprint is part of 4imprint Group, Plc, a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, which serves millions of customers with promotional items throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland. 4imprint offers corporate gifts, personalized gifts, custom T-shirts, promotional pens, travel mugs, tote bags, water bottles, Post-it® Notes, custom calendars, custom shirts and much more. For additional information, visit https://www.4imprint.com/.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work® selected the Companies that Care® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.

