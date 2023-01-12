Advanced search
Other countries may follow Poland's example on tanks, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy

01/12/2023 | 02:48pm EST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Poland's President Duda as Lithuanian President Nauseda looks on, in Lviv

WARSAW (Reuters) - The support offered to Ukraine by Poland and Lithuania may mean that other countries will follow their example, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, after Poland's president said Warsaw would give Kyiv Leopard tanks.

"Poland and Lithuania can strategically start steps concerning obtaining (Leopard) tanks for Ukraine," Zelenskiy told Polish state-run broadcaster TVP Info. "Somebody always has to set an example... this step may help us in that other countries will follow in the footsteps of Poland and Lithuania."

Zelenskiy spoke a day after a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. Duda said that Poland would transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine, while Nauseda said Lithuania would supply anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
