Others may reject Japan proposal on oil price cap, Kremlin says

* This content was produced in Russia, where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russia needs to wait and see how
proposals on capping the price of Russian oil exports are
finalised, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on
Monday.
Commenting on reports that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida had proposed a cap at around half the current price,
Peskov said that other countries may disagree with that.
"This statement... does not mean that such parameters will
be agreed by other countries," Peskov told his daily conference
call with reporters.
"So far, this is a single statement only, without any
decisions taken."
G7 leaders agreed last week to explore feasibility of
introducing temporary import price caps on Russian fossil fuels,
including oil.
They have asked ministers to evaluate the proposal urgently,
in another attempt to limit Russian resources to finance its
military campaign in Ukraine.
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a special military
operation and warns that any steps to limit energy supplies
would backfire on end-users as global oil prices will rise.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)