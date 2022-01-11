Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Otter Network Debuts Cloud-Based Video Production and Distribution Platform

01/11/2022 | 08:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Austin-based startup seeks to put creators back in the center of content creation using state-of-the-art video capture, streaming and content management capabilities

Otter Network, an Austin-based video production technology company, announced today the debut of two video content creation and management products, Director 2.0 and Teleport. Otter Network provides individual creators and creative production teams with the tools needed to produce, manage and distribute high-quality videos affordably through a technology-driven, full-stack platform.

“Today’s content creators, filmmakers, producers and branding teams all have one thing in common—a need for affordable, highest-quality video production capabilities and content management,” said Nick Tangborn, Otter Network CEO. “We’ve created tools that connect you with your audience, make your business virtual and generate new revenue, all in one platform.”

The startup’s advanced product suite allows users to create high-quality, multi-camera video shoots and distribute those videos to audiences through self-branded monetized streaming platforms without controlling a user’s data, as seen with existing major video platforms.

Otter Director is the brand’s best-in-class, high-definition video application built for multi-camera video shoots or livestreams using any iPhone or Android device. This software was redeveloped in 2021 to achieve one goal: Empower creators with industry-quality video tools to easily produce content using devices they already own, with no learning curve attached. Otter Director gives users the power to stream or record footage on up to four devices simultaneously anywhere in the world, seamlessly switch camera angles with the touch of a button, livestream content, and easily edit in post-production.

Teleport is a new way for creators and larger enterprises with established content, audiences or subscribers to recapture lost revenue and monetize their video content, free from the often-restrictive pricing models today’s content aggregation and streaming platforms charge content creators. It offers businesses—and individual creators with large, loyal audiences—a singular location to store and secure video libraries from multiple platforms. Teleport provides businesses with an affordable, scaleable and convenient way to manage and distribute video content without taking customer data. Both Teleport and Otter Director are now available for demo and free trial, respectively.

Co-founded by entertainment industry veterans Nick Tangborn and Harry Friedman, the team at Otter Network has decades of experience in film, television and digital media. Paired with a seasoned team of software development and technology engineers, Otter Network’s passion lies in combining their expertise to create a revolutionary product that puts creators back in the center of their own content models. Partnered with leading brands such as Austin City Limits, Big Swig and Lamborghini Austin, Otter Network is poised to empower companies and individual creators alike.

“During the pandemic, the demand for video and livestreaming was very high,” said Jack McFadden, senior talent buyer, Austin City Limits Live/3Ten. “Our focus was filming and providing content from musical artists on site at 3TEN and ACL Live. Otter Network was invaluable to this process and instrumental to the success we had during the world’s down time. Their professionalism and ease of use was paramount.”

For more information and to start a free trial, visit otter.network.

About Otter Network:

Otter Network is an end-to-end video production and distribution platform that maximizes the content-creating potential of smartphone cameras. Built for individual content creators and enterprises alike, Otter empowers its users to create, collect, distribute and monetize high-quality video content at a fraction of the price of third-party platforms, without sacrificing production quality. With best-in-class production products including Director 2.0 and Teleport, built with both individual creators and enterprise in mind, Otter Network puts the power to develop professional content in the palm of your hand. For more information, visit otter.network.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aFusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Research Collaboration with 48Hour Discovery to Develop Peptide-Based Radiopharmaceuticals
PR
08:16aPPG Invests $10 Million to Expand Automotive OEM Coatings Production in Germany
BU
08:16aMogo Announces Expansion into Metaverse with Investment in NFT Trading Platform NFT Trader
BU
08:16aAmbiq Named Winner in 2022 BIG Innovation Awards
GL
08:16aPositive Study Results Published for KidneyIntelX™ in Monitoring Patient Response to New Drug Therapy
GL
08:16aPositive Study Results Published for KidneyIntelX™ in Monitoring Patient Response to New Drug Therapy
GL
08:15aSentryBay Partners with EUC Software Innovator Stratodesk to Deliver Shield Against Cyber Threats for BYOD Environments
BU
08:15aMyrtelle Announces Successful Completion of Initial Stage of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Proprietary Gene Therapy for Canavan Disease and Expands Treatment to Younger Patients
BU
08:15aCybersecurity Trailblazer Keyavi Data Unveils Major Product Enhancements That Empower Global Enterprises to Share and Manage Their Data With Employees and Third Parties Seamlessly and Securely on Any Device, Anywhere, at Any Time
BU
08:15a1E doubles down for massive growth in DEX category with leadership transformation focused on Customer Success, Product, Technology and Sales
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2Stocks rebound as traders buy back in before Fed testimony
3Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..
4Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds
5Fed's Powell heads to Hill for hearing with inflation in focus

HOT NEWS