Otterbourg Names Valerie Mason and Nneoma Maduike as Co-Chairs of Lender Finance Practice Group

Otterbourg P.C. announced today that Valerie S. Mason and Nneoma A. Maduike have been named Co-Chairs of the firm’s Lender Finance Practice Group.

Otterbourg’s experienced Lender Finance team advises and represents the largest US and global institutional lenders and regional banks, as lenders and mature lenders, sponsor supported companies, and strategics, ranging from start-ups to mature traditional lenders and funds, merchant cash advance companies, asset-based lenders, factors and fintech lenders, as borrowers, in “lender to lender” secured revolving credit and term loan facilities.

Ms. Maduike and Ms. Mason are also members of Otterbourg’s Finance practice, which encompasses acquisition finance, asset-based lending, structured finance, bankruptcy financing, international and syndicated lending, among other specialized areas. The newly formed Lender Finance practice group reflects a formal acknowledgment of Otterbourg’s long term growth and expansion of lender finance transactions as part of that practice and our ability to help lenders limit and manage their risk while developing positive relationships with borrowers.

“Our firm’s long-standing banking and finance experience and highly respected reputation in the asset-based lending market enhances the expertise we bring to our representation of lenders and borrowers in lender financing transactions, providing strategic and targeted insight and solutions tailored to our clients’ objectives,” Ms. Mason said.

Ms. Maduike added, “Our comfort level in working across a wide range of lending markets gives us the practical and legal experience to work with our clients as partners in structuring, negotiating and documenting various aspects of lender finance transactions. We can assist in evaluating loan portfolios, structuring appropriate lending criteria and identifying and solving for issues that will arise with a particular portfolio on an ongoing basis before that issue becomes problematic. Since we have for years represented borrowers in lender finance transactions as well, we have the ability to view and evaluate transactions and loan documentation from the view point of each side of the transaction.”

Otterbourg’s Lender Finance practice is a subset of Otterbourg’s highly regarded Finance practice, in which Ms. Maduike and Ms. Mason are members of the firm and for which the firm is highly regarded and frequently honored by leading industry associations and publications. As co-general counsel to the Secured Finance Network, the national trade association for lenders engaged in asset-based lending, Otterbourg is in the forefront of addressing issues that affect the industry and its clients.

Ms. Maduike represents banks, hedge funds, private equity funds, commercial finance companies and other institutional lenders on structuring and documentation of lease and loan transactions, including asset-based, cash flow and structured finance transactions, as well as loan workouts and restructurings and portfolio acquisitions and dispositions. She has advised on numerous financing transactions confronting a wide range of legal issues raised by federal, state and international law.

Ms. Maduike has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America as one of the top 15 Women of Influence in America, is a winner of the 2017 Commercial Finance Association 40 under 40 Awards, and was recognized as one of the 2018 Top 50 Women in Commercial Finance. She is an active member of several legal organizations, including the Coalition of Women’s Initiatives in Law, the Commercial Finance Association, the New York City FinTech Women and the New York City Bar Association. She is a board member and the past president of the Coalition of Women’s Initiatives in Law – New York.

Ms. Mason is a leading banking and finance attorney who advises some of the nation’s largest financial institutions, commercial finance companies and hedge funds in the structuring and restructuring of financing transactions. These include revolving credit facilities and terms loans for acquisitions and general working capital needs, workout arrangements, lender finance transactions, cross-border financings, and Chapter 11 debtor-in-possession and "exit" financing facilities.

Ms. Mason is Otterbourg’s liaison to the SEO Law Fellowship Program and is an active member of the Women in Secured Finance Committee of the Secured Finance Network. She is involved in criminal justice reform, helping women in the criminal justice system through her service on the board of the Women’s Prison Association & Home, Inc. including as board president. She currently serves as the Second Vice-Chair of New York City’s Community Board 8 in Manhattan, as well as the Co-Chair of CB 8’s Small Business Committee. In 2017, she was named a “Woman of Distinction” by the New York State Assembly and in 2019 received an “OTTY (Our Town Thanks You Award) by Straus News for her community advocacy.

About Otterbourg P.C.

Otterbourg P.C. offers clients a unique combination of legal insight and practical solutions and is known for its integrity, legal expertise, stability and business knowledge. The firm, established more than 100 years ago, regularly represents clients in matters of national and international scope, including banks, finance companies, hedge funds, private equity firms, real estate investment firms, corporate clients and high net-worth individuals. The firm’s practice areas include domestic and cross-border financings, litigation and alternative dispute resolutions, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy proceedings, mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions, and trusts and estates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005594/en/