Our Customers Have Spoken: DataStax Receives NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for Exceptional Customer Service

Customers applaud DataStax support team with 79 NPSⓇ and 4.8/5 SBI score

DataStax today announced that it has achieved the prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠, which the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) gives to organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to going above and beyond for their customers throughout the year.

“We’re incredibly honored by this news. Not only does it mean our customers have positive experiences with DataStax products and services, it also indicates that we’re following Gartner’s advice on how to increase retention in our hypercompetitive digital age,” said Kris Bhandare, vice president of support for DataStax.

“DataStax always provides top-notch support and feedback. DataStax Enterprise is core to our business and allows us to provide rich data insights enabling credit unions to quickly understand portfolio behavior and make decisions to grow their credit and debit programs. We appreciate DataStax support’s knowledgeable team and prompt response. It’s clear that obsessing over their customers is in the DataStax DNA,” said Lavanya Mutha, database administrator IV, CO-OP Financial Services.

In order to receive this award, companies must pass an audit from the CRMI and earn top-tier customer loyalty and customer satisfaction levels along with a number of categories, including technical support, customer experience, and account management.

DataStax passed this audit with flying colors.

Specifically, DataStax received a 79 percent Net Promoter Score®, with 79 percent of survey respondents indicating they were 9/10 or 10/10 likely to recommend DataStax to those in their networks. This puts DataStax well above industry averages, according to data compiled by SurveyMonkey, which shows the average NPS for organizations is 32, for example.

Further, DataStax earned a NorthFace ScoreBoard Index (SBI) score of 4.8 out of 5, based on an audit of customer responses to over 300 surveys sent to customers as part of the interaction with customer support. To be considered for the award, companies need to earn a score of at least 4.0 on this scale.

“DataStax is committed to helping our customers transform into data-driven enterprises, and we understand the critical role that exceptional customer support plays in fulfilling this mission,” Bhandare went on to say. “This is exactly why we launched services like DataStax Astra DB, our hosted Cassandra offering, and DataStax Luna, our Cassandra support offering: to make the technology easier for developers and enterprises and help change their trajectory.”

As a winner of the NFSB award, DataStax is the only vendor in the database market to be honored with this award and joins a number of brand-name companies who’ve won in the past, including Veritas, Avaya, Kronos, and Wolters Kluwer.

For more information on the world’s most scalable open data stack and what top-notch customer support looks like, visit https://www.datastax.com.

About DataStax

DataStax delivers an open, multi-cloud data stack built on Apache Cassandra™, the world’s most scalable database. The company’s marquee offering is Astra DB, the industry’s first and only open, multi-cloud serverless database. Built on a modern, Kubernetes-based architecture, Astra DB provides an unprecedented combination of pay-as-you-go data, simplified operations, and the freedom of multi-cloud and open source. DataStax also offers Astra Streaming, a multi-cloud messaging and event streaming platform built on Apache Pulsar™.

With DataStax, any developer or enterprise can now deploy data at massive scale, with 100 percent uptime, for lower cost. Today, nearly 500 of the world’s most demanding enterprises and half of the Fortune 100 rely on DataStax to power modern data apps, including The Home Depot, T-Mobile, and Intuit.

