Our HEAT INTERFACE UNITS at ISH digital

03/22/2021
In Giacomini's product portfolio there is a complete range of Heat Interface Units for direct energy metering in the condominium area. The units are able to supply both heating and DHW, or just heating or DHW, for each individual apartment. For DHW production, each unit is equipped with a heat exchanger and priority valve. The heat exchanger ensures the physical separation between the primary heating water and the DHW, allowing the production of the same only in case of demand from the user. The absence of a DHW cylinder reduces energy losses, also allowing the unit to be more compact, lighter and more economical Some types of units may have a second heat exchanger on the heating side: this occurs when particular conditions exist on the primary side, such as excessively high pressure or corrosion risks. The temperatures and flow rates of DHW and heating can be controlled through various regulation systems, integrated in the unit. Why choose a multi-user distribution with Heat Interface Units:

Small technical spaces required
Optimization of system costs: 3 pipes are enough (heating delivery, heating return, DCW); 4 or 5 pipes are not required (DHW and DHW recirculation don't need to be installed) as for systems with centralized boiler
Energy saving and reduction of the diameter of the risers, when the primary return temperature is controlled in the electronic units (by means of a flow regulation)
With local DHW production, compared to centralized production, the pipes are shorter and the risks of stagnation is lower (anti-legionella prevention)
One single energy meter (volumetric or ultrasonic) for individual metering of DHW and heating

The complete range

  • GE556 - Standard
  • GE556-1 - Double heat exchanger
  • GE556-2 - Electronic regulation
  • GE556-3 - Production DHW
  • GE556-4 - With differential pressure control valve
  • GE556-5 - Modular
  • GE556-5 - Compact
  • GE556-6 - Electronic regulation and double heat exchanger

Disclaimer

Giacominì S.p.A. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
