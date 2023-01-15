Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
 

'Our job is to redeem the soul of America' -Biden at MLK's church

01/15/2023 | 01:04pm EST
STORY: He delivered a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church at the invitation of its pastor, Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

"The battle for the soul of this nation is perennial," Biden said. "Against those who traffic in racism, extremism, insurrection."

Sunday would have been King's 94th birthday. He was assassinated at age 39 in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, by avowed segregationist James Earl Ray. King was pastor of Ebenezer church from 1960 until his death.

Biden is expected to announce his re-election bid in the weeks ahead.

Biden was elected in 2020 with strong support from Black voters after pledging to do more to expand voting rights and address other racial justice issues. But some activist groups boycotted his 2022 speech honoring King, disappointed by what they see as his lack of action.


© Reuters 2023
