Our scientific journal Regional Statistics in the Q2 group of the Scopus scientific database

We are pleased to inform our readers that Regional Statistics has been included in the Q2 group in the newly published ranking of journals indexed in the Scopus scientific database (Economics and Econometrics and Geography, Planning and Development discipline classification), based on the SCImago Journal Rank (SJR) index (https://www.scimagojr.com/) . (SJR expresses the average number of weighted citations received for studies published in a journal in the previous four years. Journals in a given discipline are ranked according to this indicator and then grouped into 4 quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4). The higher the SJR value, the more prestigious the journal is considered to be.)

Regional Statistics is ranked 381st out of 1166 economic journals indexed in Scopus (428th in 2019), 4th out of 91 in Eastern Europe and 1st out of 7 in the country.

Thank you for the support of our readers!

