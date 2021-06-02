Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Our scientific journal Regional Statistics in the Q2 group of the Scopus scientific database.

06/02/2021 | 07:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our scientific journal Regional Statistics in the Q2 group of the Scopus scientific database

We are pleased to inform our readers that Regional Statistics has been included in the Q2 group in the newly published ranking of journals indexed in the Scopus scientific database (Economics and Econometrics and Geography, Planning and Development discipline classification), based on the SCImago Journal Rank (SJR) index (https://www.scimagojr.com/) . (SJR expresses the average number of weighted citations received for studies published in a journal in the previous four years. Journals in a given discipline are ranked according to this indicator and then grouped into 4 quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4). The higher the SJR value, the more prestigious the journal is considered to be.)

Regional Statistics is ranked 381st out of 1166 economic journals indexed in Scopus (428th in 2019), 4th out of 91 in Eastern Europe and 1st out of 7 in the country.

Thank you for the support of our readers!

Hungarian Central Statistical Office

H-1024 Budapest, Keleti Károly u. 5-7. Phone: +36 (1) 345 6000
Postal address: P.O.B. 51 Budapest, H-1525
http://www.ksh.hu

Disclaimer

KSH - Hungarian Central Statistical Office published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:53aNATO NORTH ATLANTIC TREATY ORGANISATION  : Press statements by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
PU
07:53aROYALTY PHARMA PLC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:53aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES  : Banking-as-a-Service, Authentication, and Lending Technologies Highlight Ten Growth-Stage Companies Chosen for 2021 FIS Fintech Accelerator Program
PU
07:53aORSTED  : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
07:53aDogecoin Rallies on Prospect of Coinbase Trading Debut -- Update
DJ
07:52aVANTAGE TOWERS  : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:52aAmerisourceBergen Boosts Fiscal Year Earnings Forecast
DJ
07:51aST MODWEN PROPERTIES  : Local children draw what they love most about Uttoxeter for St. Modwen Home...
PU
07:51aADYTON RESOURCES  : announces mobilisation at Feni Island; Maiden Copper Gold diamond core drilling program
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : forecasts upbeat revenue, expects boost from hyb..
3AMC shares soar nearly 23% after fund buys and flips $230 million stake
4Stocks near highs on recovery bets as oil extends rally above $70
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : U.S. says ransomware attack on meatpacker JBS likely from Russia; cattle slaugh..

HOT NEWS