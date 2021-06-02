Our scientific journal Területi Statisztika has been promoted to the Q2 group of the Scopus scientific database

We are pleased to inform our readers that Területi Statisztika has been promoted to the Q2 group in the newly published ranking of journals indexed in the Scopus scientific database (Geography, Planning and Development discipline classification) based on the SCImago Journal Rank (SJR) index (https://www.scimagojr.com/) . (SJR expresses the average number of weighted citations received for studies published in a journal in the previous four years. Journals in a given discipline are ranked according to this indicator and then grouped into 4 quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4). The higher the SJR value, the more prestigious the journal is considered to be.)

Területi Statisztika is ranked 549th out of 1166 economic journals indexed in Scopus (629th in 2019), 16th out of 91 in Eastern Europe and 2nd out of 7 in the country.

Thank you for the support of our readers!

