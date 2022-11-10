Ousted Vatican auditor and deputy sue Holy See for $9.25 million

*
Ex-auditor and deputy sue Vatican over dismissal
Claim 9.3 mln euros in damages from Holy See
Pair say they found irregular financial activity
VATICAN CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Vatican's first
auditor general and his deputy, who were appointed in 2015 and
fired two years later, are suing the Holy See for 9.3 million
euros ($9.25 million) in damages, alleging they were sacked
after discovering financial irregularities.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday he had no
comment on the lawsuit, which was filed last week with the
Vatican prosecutor's office by lawyers for Libero Milone and
Ferruccio Panicco, in a 53-page claim.
Milone, 74, a former chairman and CEO of Deloitte in Italy,
was appointed by Pope Francis in 2015 as part of an effort to
clean up Vatican finances and raise accounting procedures to
international standards of accountability and transparency.
He was told to resign in 2017 by Cardinal Archbishop Angelo
Becciu, who was then the number two person in the Vatican's
Secretariat of State, its most important department.
Becciu told Reuters in 2017 that Milone "went against all
the rules and was spying on the private lives of his superiors
and staff, including me".
Milone denies this, saying he just was seeking information
he had a right to see as auditor general.
Pope Francis fired Becciu in 2020. Becciu is currently one
of 10 defendants at a trial in the Vatican on charges including
corruption and embezzlement related to the purchase of a
building in London. All of them deny any wrongdoing.
The Vatican's prosecutor's office said it had recently
re-opened an investigation about events at the time of the
sacking in 2017. Milone said he was summoned to appear next
week.
Becciu told Reuters he had nothing new to say about the
Milone case, directing a reporter to his testimony at the court
where he is now on trial which says that it was the pope who
ordered Milone's ousting and that he merely carried it out.
Becciu's lawyers said Milone had given a "a completely
unfounded reconstruction" of events.
Milone told reporters at a briefing in Rome on Tuesday that
at the start of his mandate he had good relations with the pope,
telling him "everything I found" and meeting him regularly.
But that changed in 2016 at about the same time he requested
more information from Becciu on the London building.
