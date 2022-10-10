Outage delays Sweden-Poland power cable restart until midnight Monday - grid operator

WARSAW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Power transmission through a
600 megawatt (MW) undersea cable between Sweden and Poland was
expected to resume by midnight on Monday after suffering an
unplanned outage on Sunday evening, Polish power grid operator
PSE reported.
Planned maintenance of the cable began last month and it had
been expected to be back in operation on Sunday evening.
The delay was not due to a fault with the cable itself but
because low oil levels had been discovered at a substation in
Sweden, a spokesperson for Swedish power grid operator Svenska
Kraftnat said.
The outage started at 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Sunday,
according to a market message published by PSE on the Gas Inside
Information Platform late on Sunday. The cable is set to be back
on line at midnight on Monday, it said.
The power line crosses the damaged Nord Stream pipelines
beneath the Baltic Sea and had been checked last week by Polish
and Swedish grid operators and was found to be intact.
