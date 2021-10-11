PRESS STATEMENT

OUTCOME OF THE MEETING BETWEEN THE RESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE AND CAPTAINS OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE ON MEASURES TO ADDRESS THE VOLATILITY OF THE PARALLEL MARKET EXCHANGE RATES.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank), together with the Ministries of Finance and Economic Development and Industry and Commerce, met with leaders of the Zimbabwe business community on 11 October 2021 to deliberate and find solutions to the volatility of the parallel market exchange rates which adversely affects economic growth by creating business uncertainty as well as increasing domestic prices.

The parties unanimously agreed that whilst macroeconomic fundamentals were sound to support exchange rate stability, immediate measures were necessary to contain the movement of the parallel exchange rates. It was noted that the recent volatility in the parallel exchange rates was due to behavioural factors. In order to address these negative behavioural traits, it was agreed that a holistic and collaborative approach was required. In that regard, Government, the Bank and the business community made firm pledges and commitments as follows:

Government

Government affirmed its commitment to continue supporting the foreign exchange auction as a dependable and transparent source of foreign currency in the country.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

The Bank undertook to: