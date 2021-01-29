Outdoor Dining Resumes at Westfield Shopping Centers in Los Angeles County

Outdoor dining has now reopened at Westfield shopping centers in Los Angeles following the lifting of stay-at-home orders by the state of California. Select restaurants at Westfield Century City, Westfield Culver City, Westfield Fashion Square, Westfield Topanga & The Village, Westfield Santa Anita, and Westfield Valencia have resumed outdoor dining operations, with more restaurants to reopen in the coming weeks. Takeout and delivery remain available at select restaurants as well.

Each center will now offer the following outdoor dining experiences:

Westfield Century City

Beginning January 29th, California Pizza Kitchen, Bar Verde inside Nordstrom, The Crack Shack, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, sweetgreen, Shake Shack, Tender Greens, Toscanova, and Javier’s will offer outdoor dining with Eataly, Terra, Hai Di Lao, and Din Tai Fung reopening for guests the week of February 1st. Newly open and popular culinary bistro spot Zinqué will celebrate their first Century City location with French inspired dishes offered outdoors as well. For a full list of dining options, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/centurycity/outdoordining

Westfield Culver City

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, California Fish Grill, Lucille’s BBQ, Olive Garden, Wokcano and more will open for outdoor dining beginning January 29th. Guests are also welcome to enjoy meals on the expansive outdoor dining terrace located on Level 4. For a full list of dining options, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/culvercity/outdoordining

Westfield Fashion Square

Massis Kabob, La Caleta Peruvian Grill, Salata, Stone Oven, and 59th and Lex will open for outdoor dining beginning January 29th. Guests will also be able to enjoy sweet treats from Nestle Toll House Café, Ben and Jerry’s, and more, with the option of dining on the Al Fresco Rooftop terrace located near the food court entrance on Level 2. For a full list of dining options, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/fashionsquare/outdoordining

Westfield Topanga & The Village

An expansive number of cuisines will be available for outdoor dining at the center starting January 29th including The Cheesecake Factory, Bazille at Nordstrom, Eureka!, JOEY, Gyu Kaku, Lucille’s, NM Café at Neiman Marcus, Ruth Chris’ Steakhouse, XOC Tequila Grill, and more. For a full list of dining options, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/topanga/outdoordining

Westfield Santa Anita

The Cheesecake Factory, Meizhou DongPo and brand-new restaurant Noodle St. have extended their outdoor patio space and will resume dining on January 29th. Benihana, Big Fish Little Fish, Sichuan Kungfu Fish, Side Chick, and Uncle Tetsu will also resume outdoor dining at the center with favorites Din Tai Fung and Hai Di Lao reopening al fresco dining in the coming weeks. For a full list of dining options, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/santaanita/outdoordining

Westfield Valencia

Many guest favorites such as Lazy Dog, Lucille’s BBQ, Slaters 50/50, and Salt Creek Grille will resume outdoor dining on January 29th in addition to food court establishments. For a full list of dining options, please visit: https://www.westfield.com/valencia/outdoordining

In addition, the centers will continue to offer Curbside Pickup to make it as easy as possible for customers to quickly and safely collect purchases. Additional services and amenities at each center also include Answers on the Spot, which provides real-time responses via text or webchat, and Line Pass, a Westfield app-based virtual queuing and appointment service to help make visits to the center more efficient.

Each center is operating at 25% reduced indoor capacity and following all state and local guidelines to ensure the health and safety of guests and employees. This includes social distancing, the wearing of face coverings for anyone shopping or working at the center, and frequent sanitization of bathrooms and common areas. For more information on specific safety precautions, please visit each center’s website.

