Outdoor grills maker Weber files for U.S. IPO

07/12/2021 | 08:44am EDT
July 12 (Reuters) - Outdoor grills maker Weber Inc on Monday filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering, revealing a 62% year-on-year growth in revenue for the six months ended March 31.

Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr, who invented the charcoal grill about 70 years ago.

The company, whose products include gas, electric and charcoal grills, did not reveal the number of shares or the target price range of the offering. (https://bit.ly/3r6hfC8)

Weber has a 23% market share in the United States and a 24% share globally, according to a Frost & Sullivan report cited in its filing.

The company has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEBR".

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
