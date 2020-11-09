Outer :, Eco-Friendly Outdoor Living Brand, Pledges 1% of Sales to 5 Gyres Institute

The CA-based direct-to-consumer brand doubles down on sustainability commitment through dedicated 1% for the Planet partnership

Outer, the Santa Monica-based direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand, has announced a partnership with the 5 Gyres Institute, a leading non-profit organization in the global movement against plastic pollution. Known for creating beautiful, carefully-crafted outdoor products through sustainability-minded practices, Outer is on a mission to get people outside. To date, Outer has diverted over 1.2 million plastic bottles from oceans and landfills. The brand is now doubling down on their sustainability promise by pledging 1% of their revenue in 2020 to support 5 Gyres as part of the brand’s commitment to 1% for the Planet, a global movement inspiring businesses to support the environment.

Founded in 2009 by Anna Cummins and Marcus Eriksen, the 5 Gyres Institute educates communities on the harmful effects of plastics in the ocean. Anna and Marcus were among the first to research plastic in the world’s oceans, and they embarked on a mission to create awareness of the dire state of pollution in our oceans. The partnership with 5 Gyres for 1% for the Planet aligns with Outer’s philosophy of promoting an eco-conscious lifestyle to create a better world. Together with 5 Gyres, Outer is committed to eliminating plastic pollution.

“As Outer continues to grow and evolve as a company, it has become increasingly clear that we share the same values as 5 Gyres,” said Jiake Liu, Co-Founder of Outer. “We know we can make a greater impact for our planet — with a strong collaboration across manufacturers, brands, waste management companies, government, and, of course, non-profits — by producing sustainable products and promoting an eco-conscious lifestyle. We admire how 5 Gyres is working to educate the world about the impact plastic has on our environment, and we look forward to further supporting their goals through our 1% for the Planet commitment.”

Launched by Co-Founders Terry Lin and Jiake Liu in 2019, Outer promotes conscious design for a better world by selecting eco-friendly materials and relying on sustainable supply chains. The brand also promotes a lighter footprint though the direct-to-consumer model, as well as its innovative approach to retail through Neighborhood Showrooms. While storefronts require a lot of resources — electricity, water, and gas for transport — Outer Showrooms live in real customers’ backyards, which not only reinforces community relationships, but allows potential customers to experience the product in-person prior to purchasing.

“As an organization dedicated to reducing plastic pollution, we are thrilled to be partnering with Outer,” said Anna Cummins, Founder of 5 Gyres. “One of the key ways we broaden our message is by collaborating with like-minded companies who are aligned with our mission to reduce plastic in place of more sustainable, recyclable materials. We appreciate Outer’s transparency and ongoing quest to be more sustainable, and we're grateful to the brand for joining us on this global mission to stop plastic pollution, and for their industry leadership in promoting beautiful, stylish, and eco-friendly outdoor living.”

Earlier this fall, Outer introduced their second product, the 1188 Rug Collection. The line is a distinct representation of the brand’s sustainability mission with three eco-friendly rugs made from 100% recycled PET plastic bottles. The design has a subtle texture over dominant patterns, while the number on the packaging indicates how many plastic bottles were spared from landfills to make each rug.

“Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of member businesses is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on the ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Outer to our global movement of over 3,400 businesses," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

For more information on Outer’s 1% for the Planet commitment, please visit liveouter.com or follow along on Instagram @liveouter. For more ways to get involved, visit 5gyres.org/ways-to-give, or support 1% for the Planet’s online charity auction, for which Outer will be donating a 3-Piece Sofa from now until November 27 at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

About Outer

On a mission to bring life outside, Outer has completely reinvented the way outdoor furniture is made, sold, and enjoyed. The direct-to-consumer brand, based in California, creates sophisticated, durable, and versatile pieces expertly designed and carefully crafted from the highest-quality, eco-friendly materials. Outer promotes conscious design for a better world and is building a community of backyard enthusiasts. They take an educational, innovative approach to the customer experience, beginning with their Neighborhood Showrooms, which transports the traditional brick-and-mortar shopping model into their customers’ backyards. Shoppers can experience the Outer sofa in person in a real-life backyard and connect with others in the Outer community. The brand is currently exploring new pieces to expand their product line, all with the core tenets of eco-consciousness, durability, and versatile styling. For more information, please visit liveouter.com or follow along on Instagram @liveouter.

