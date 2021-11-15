Outerbridge Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Comtech Shareholders

Believes Comtech Has Excellent Opportunities to Enhance Value for Shareholders – In Particular with Industry-Leading Next-Generation 911 Technology and Growing Core End Markets

Details Case for Board Refreshment to End Pattern of Underperformance, Strategic Failures, and Poor Corporate Governance that Has Destroyed Shareholder Value and Prevented Company from Pursuing Tremendous Opportunities

Shareholders Deserve Directors Who Will Represent Their Best Interests and Chart the Optimal Path Forward for the Company – Rather than an Out-of-Touch Board that Lacks Critical Expertise and Ability to Challenge Management

Nominees Wendi Carpenter and Sidney Fuchs Collectively Possess Deep Knowledge of the Company’s Business and Core Markets, Transactional Experience, and Sorely Needed Independence

Launches www.RestoreComtech.com as Resource for Shareholders