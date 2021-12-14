Outlays and results in industry - I-III quarter 2021

Production, turnover, new orders, employment, average monthly gross wages, worked time, prices indices, investment outlays, current assets, the sources of financing of enterprises assets, financial indicators, industrial enterprises by amount of average monthly gross wages and salaries and by profitability rate of net turnover.
Disclaimer
GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:27:02 UTC.