Outline of carbon markets deal emerges at U.N. climate summit

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Negotiators began to close in on a deal
to settle rules for carbon markets on Saturday, as talks
extended into overtime at the COP26 U.N. climate summit.
New draft documents released early Saturday on implementing
Article 6 of the 2015 Paris Agreement https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/toughest-tasks-un-climate-talks-article-6-co2-markets-2021-10-26
suggest progress around all three of the key sticking points
that have skuppered a deal on the issue at the past two U.N.
climate conferences.
Article 6 would set the rules allowing countries to
partially meet their climate targets by buying offset credits
representing emissions cuts by others.
Companies as well as countries with vast forest cover are
keen for a robust deal on government-led carbon markets in
Glasgow, in hopes also of legitimising the fast-growing global
voluntary offset markets.
But balancing those interests against worries that
offsetting will go too far in allowing countries to continue
emitting climate-warming gases has made some wary of a hasty
deal.
TAXING TRADES
On the issue of whether certain carbon trades should be
taxed to fund climate adaptation in poorer nations https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/that-sinking-feeling-poor-nations-struggle-with-un-climate-fund-2021-11-11,
the latest proposals offer a two-track approach.
Bilateral trades of offsets between countries would not face
the tax. That suggests capitulation to rich nations including
the United States, which had objected to poor countries' demands
for the levy.
In a separate centralised system for issuing offsets, 5% of
proceeds from offsets will be collected to go toward an
adaptation fund for developing countries.
Also in that system, 2% of the offset credits will be
cancelled. That aims to increase overall emissions cuts by
stopping other countries using those credits as offsets to reach
their climate targets.
OLD CREDITS
Another stubborn roadblock had been whether carbon credits
created under the old Kyoto Protocol, the Paris Agreement's
predecessor, should be included in the new offset market system.
Negotiators had been wrangling over a compromise that would
set a cut-off date, with credits issued before that date not
being carried forward.
The latest text would carry over any offsets registered
since 2013. That would allow 320 million offsets, each
representing a tonne of CO2, to enter the new market, according
to an analysis by the NewClimate Institute and Oko-Institut
non-profits.
Campaigners had warned against flooding the new market with
old credits, and have raised doubts about the climate benefits
of some.
The latest compromise got a mixed response.
The 2013 date "is not good. So now it will be buyer
countries' jobs to just say 'no' to them," said carbon markets
expert Brad Schallert with non-profit World Wildlife Fund.
Some countries said it was unfair that old credits would be
allowed in the new market, while they feared credits awarded
under a forest scheme known as REDD+ were not explicitly
included.
"Panama will not accept the proposed text in Article 6 as it
currently stands," Juan Carlos Monterrey Gomez, lead negotiator
for Panama, said. "Forests must be part of this deal. If not, no
way, no how, no deal."
A negotiator from another country told Reuters that in their
view, the draft proposal could include such forest credits.
"DOUBLE COUNTING"
One of the most contentious points had been on the question
of whether credits could be claimed by both the country selling
them, and the country buying.
A proposal by Japan may have resolved the issue, and appears
to have backing from both Brazil and the United States. Brazil's
past insistence on allowing double counting had torpedoed an
Article 6 deal in the past.
Under the new proposal, the country that generates a credit
would decide whether to authorise it for sale to other nations
to count towards their climate targets.
If authorised and sold, the seller country would add an
emission unit to its national tally and the buyer country would
deduct one, to ensure the emissions cut was counted only once
between countries.
The same rules would apply to credits used more broadly
toward "other international mitigation purposes" - wording that
some experts said could include a global scheme for offsetting
aviation emissions, ensuring double counting doesn't happen
there too.
"It's a strong text on double counting," said Kelley
Kizzier, a vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund, who
has chaired the Article 6 talks at past U.N. summits. "It does
what it needs to do."
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Kate Abnett; Additional reporting
by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Katy Daigle and Jan Harvey)