Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Outlook Therapeutics Announces $10.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock

01/28/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK) (“Outlook Therapeutics”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 10,000,000 shares of common stock of Outlook Therapeutics, at a price to the public of $1.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Outlook Therapeutics also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Outlook Therapeutics, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase additional common stock, are expected to be approximately $10.0 million.

Outlook Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including in support of its ONS-5010 development program.

The shares of common stock are being offered by Outlook Therapeutics pursuant to a base shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231922) originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 3, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on June 26, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.        

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “intend,” “will,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict” or “continue,” the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. These include, without limitation, statements related to our ability to close the offering and the use of proceeds from the offering. Although Outlook Therapeutics believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting Outlook Therapeutics and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks detailed in Outlook Therapeutics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Outlook Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:
Harriet Ullman
Assistant Vice President
LaVoieHealthScience
T: 617-669-3082
hullman@lavoiehealthscience.com

Investor Inquiries:       
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247 
OTLK@jtcir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Agreement to acquire 86 400 to accelerate UBank growth
PU
05:59pTILL CAPITAL : Grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
05:59pNPM : Acquisition of Further Gold Projects in Finland
PU
05:58pFIN RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
05:58p&LSQUO;RENO HAS GONE VIRAL' : multifamily unit sales thriving throughout Northern Nevada
PU
05:58pZOETIS : rsquo; Emerging Infectious Disease Capabilities Support COVID-19 Solutions for Great Apes and Minks
PU
05:57pZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED :  Announces First Quarter 2020-21 Financial Results
AQ
05:56pNOVAVAX : COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
AQ
05:56pBLUE ENERGY : December 2020 Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report
PU
05:55pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB to buy remaining stake in online banking platform 86 400 for up to $169 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ