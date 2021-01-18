Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Outlook darkens for Wall Street as Biden's regulators take shape

01/18/2021 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Gensler testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wall Street may be facing an uncomfortable four years after President-elect Joe Biden's team confirmed on Monday it planned to nominate two consumer champions to lead top financial agencies, signaling a tougher stance on the industry than many had anticipated.

Gary Gensler will serve as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra will head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Progressives see the agencies as critical to advancing policy priorities on climate change and social justice.

Wall Street-friendly Republicans on Monday criticized Biden for bowing to leftists, warning the picks would be divisive.

"The Biden team is pandering to members of the far-left," Patrick McHenry, lead Republican on the House of Representatives finance panel said of Chopra, while warning Gensler should "resist pressure to commandeer our securities disclosure regime to try to fix non-economic issues or social problems."

The chair of the derivatives regulator from 2009 to 2014, Gensler implemented new swaps trading rules created by Congress after the financial crisis, developing a reputation as a tough operator willing to stand up to powerful Wall Street interests.

Chopra helped set up the CFPB after the crisis and served as its first student loan ombudsman. At the FTC, he campaigned for tougher rules for big tech companies on consumer privacy and competition, and for stricter enforcement penalties.

DEMOCRATS IN CONTROL

With Republicans appearing to have a good chance to maintain control of the Senate following the Nov. 3 election, financial executives had hoped Biden would pursue more moderate picks. But Democratic victories in two Georgia run-off elections earlier this month mean Democrats will have effective control of the chamber once Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in on Wednesday.

Those wins also mean anti-Wall Street firebrand Sherrod Brown will lead the powerful Senate Banking Committee. He has said he plans to try to repeal Wall Street-friendly rules introduced by President Donald Trump's regulators.

On Monday, Brown hailed Chopra as a "bold" choice who would ensure the CFPB "plays a leading role in combating racial inequities in our financial system," while Gensler would "hold bad actors accountable" and put "working families first."

Gensler is expected to pursue new corporate disclosures on climate change related-risks, political spending, and the composition and treatment of company workforces, and to complete post-crisis executive compensation curbs, among other rules.

Chopra is expected to review payday lending and debt-collection rules, which influential consumer groups say won't protect Americans. They also hope he will stamp out exorbitant lending rates and abusive debt-collection practices, address the student debt burden and gaps in minorities' access to credit.

"The CFPB has an incredibly important job to do, including stopping financial rip-offs," said Lisa Donner, executive director at Americans for Financial Reform, a think tank. "It also has an urgent role to play in helping families survive and recover from the pandemic-induced economic crisis."

Biden, though, will first have to fire Kathy Kraninger, the current CFPB director, a power he will have thanks to a ruling last year by the Supreme Court which said the CFPB director served at the president's will.

But Richard Hunt, chief executive of the Consumer Bankers Association, rejected the idea that Biden should automatically use that power.

"CBA does not believe it is in the best interest of consumers to have a new Director with each change in Administration. This whip-saw effect will stifle innovation and prevent consistent regulations," Hunt said in an usually forceful statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Michelle Price


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17pOutlook darkens for Wall Street as Biden's regulators take shape
RE
03:12pYellen Sees Risk of Longer, More Painful Recession Absent More Economic Aid
DJ
03:10pCommonwealth LNG, Gunvor aim to accelerate stalled LNG plant via fuel tenders
RE
03:06pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Jamaica and the region must develop strong quality Infrastructures
PU
02:32pIndependent pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays
RE
02:32pEuro zone pledges continued fiscal support against COVID, to work on recovery plans
RE
02:29pItaly's UniCredit to narrow down search for new CEO - sources
RE
02:28pNAWG NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF WHEAT GROWERS : Applauds USDA for Finalizing Quality Loss Adjustment in WHIP+
PU
02:26pOil companies, aid groups plan to press Biden to allow Venezuela fuel swaps
RE
02:18pBREXIT AND COMPANIES HOUSE FORMS : what has IRIS done?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2TOTAL SE : Oil Giant Total Buys Stake in World's Biggest Solar Developer
3EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
4Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
5Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ