Outlook for Gilts Remains Bearish, Says Citi

Outlook for U.K. Gilts Remains Bearish

0638 GMT - U.K. gilts continue to face a bearish outlook, Citi's rates strategist Jamie Searle writes in a note. Among the factors pointing to a bearish case are the coming fiscal plan that is meant to reassure, though it may just unnerve, he says. Another factor is that gilt issuance in the coming months is likely to be hard to absorb given uncertainty around the Bank of England's bank rate. Citi's strategists target 4.5% for 10-year gilt yield; on Thursday it closed at 4.194%, up two basis points, according to Tradeweb. The 10-year U.K. gilt-German Bund yield spread could widen to 230-250bps; it is currently around 205bps, according to Tradeweb. (emese.bartha@wsj.com)

Companies News:

J.D. Wetherspoon Swung to Pretax Profit in FY 2022 as Pandemic Restrictions Eased

J.D. Wetherspoon PLC reported a swing to pretax profit in fiscal 2022, driven by easier comparatives after the ease of Covid-19 restrictions, and said that its outlook is cautiously optimistic.

---

Castings Sees Strong Demand in 1H; Expects to Meet Market Views

Castings PLC said Friday that underlying demand in the first half of fiscal 2023 remained strong, and that it is confident it will continue to meet market views.

---

PureTech Health in Takeover Discussions With Nektar Therapeutics

PureTech Health PLC said Friday that it is in takeover discussions with Nektar Therapeutics, speaking in response to press speculation.

---

Steppe Cement 3Q Revenue Rose on Higher Sales Volumes, Prices

Steppe Cement Ltd. said Friday that revenue for the third quarter rose along with the volume of cement sales and prices.

---

Marshalls Nine-Month Revenue Fell at Landscape Products Division

Marshalls PLC said Friday that in the nine months to Sept. 30, revenue at its landscape products division fell 6% amid tough trading conditions, but that group revenue rose as demand at its building products division remained strong.

