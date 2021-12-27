|
Outlook for the European Economies(December 2021) (262KB)
Outlook for the
European Economies
ECONOMIC RESEARCH OFFICE
28 December 2021 (original Japanese version released on 3rd December)
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
A member of MUFG, a global financial group
European Economies: Eurozone - Overview
-
Eurozone real GDP rose by 2.2% QoQ in Q3 (revised), a second consecutive quarter of expansion. This was driven by the increase in vaccination coverage and subsequent relaxation of restrictions, especially for the vaccinated.
-
While there has been a recent increase in infections and uncertainty around the Omicron variant, major Eurozone countries will aim to maintain economic activity by using vaccinations as a main measure against COVID. We expect fiscal spending in each country to continue at a relatively high level, and the ECB to maintain its accommodative monetary policy. We forecast the economic recovery will continue but the pace of growth will slow.
-
Real GDP is predicted to grow by 5.0% YoY in 2021, and 3.7% in 2022, as the recovery continues after the steep fall in activity in 2020. The level of real GDP is likely to return to pre-pandemic levels by early 2022.
Eurozone Real GDP Outlook
Real GDP Outlook of Major European Countries
|
8
|
(%, YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory investment
|
|
|
-4
|
|
|
|
Net exports
|
|
|
-8
|
|
|
|
|
GFCF
|
|
|
|
|
-6
|
|
|
|
Government spending
|
|
-12
|
|
|
|
Private consumption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8
|
|
|
|
Real GDP
|
|
|
|
-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
10
|
12
|
14
|
16
|
18
|
20
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Year)
(%, QoQ)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eurozone
|
12.4
|
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
9.0
|
|
0.7
|
-1.9
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
18.5
|
|
-1.1
|
0.1
|
1.3
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
15.6
|
|
-1.7
|
0.3
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK
|
16.9
|
|
1.3
|
-1.6
|
4.8
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%, YoY)
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
-6.5
|
5.0
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
-4.8
|
2.6
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
-8.0
|
6.4
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
-8.9
|
6.1
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
-9.8
|
6.9
|
4.5
|
|
|
Note: Q3 expenditure breakdown data is a MUFG Bank estimate.
Source: Eurostat, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
2
Source: Eurostat, ONS, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
European Economies: Eurozone - Private Consumption and Production
-
Private consumption recovered especially quickly in the services sector after mobility increased rapidly from May with the loosening of restrictions. While infections are currently increasing, we expect private consumption will continue to recover. Most Eurozone governments will attempt to focus on COVID measures that do not affect economic activity, such as vaccinations, but some countries (Austria, the Netherlands, etc.) do now have partial lockdown measures in place. In these countries, there are now signs of lower consumer confidence and the pace of recovery is set to remain particularly slow through to the beginning of next year.
-
Automobile production in the Eurozone is currently suffering from supply problems. However, total industrial production has almost recovered to their pre-pandemic levels as tech-related production is at a high level. New orders are continuing to expand and we forecast industrial production will gradually increase in the future as supply-side pressures reduce.
Eurozone Consumption & Consumer Confidence
|
110
|
(2019=100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Confidence
|
|
|
|
Eurozone Consumption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goods & Services Consumption
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
Germany, goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France, goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
Italy, goods
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany, services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France, services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
Italy, services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
(Year)
|
10
|
(Point)
|
|
|
|
Consumer Confidence
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Economic outlook
|
|
|
|
|
-50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Households' financial outlook
|
|
-60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07
|
08
|
09
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Year)
Source: Eurostat, European Commission. MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
3
Eurozone Industrial Production & Manufacturing PMI
|
140
|
(2019=100)
|
|
Industrial Production
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Motor vehicles, trailers
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Computers, electronics
|
20
|
|
|
|
Machinery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 20
|
Apr 20
|
Jul 20
|
Oct 20
|
Jan 21
|
Apr 21 Jul 21 (Year)
|
65
|
(Contraction<50<>)
|
Manufacturing PMI
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delivery delays
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employment
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
New orders
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing PMI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 19Apr 19 Jul 19 Oct 19Jan 20Apr 20 Jul 20 Oct 20Jan 21Apr 21 Jul 21 Oct 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Year)
Source: Eurostat, IHS Markit, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
European Economies: Eurozone - Policy Response
-
Government expenditure for each Eurozone country since 2021 has fallen from the highs of 2020 as pandemic-related emergency support measures ended as the economy began to recover. However, fiscal policy will remain accommodative in 2022 due to the EU recovery fund.
-
The ECB conducted its first monetary policy strategy review for 18 years in July this year. The inflation target rate was changed from "below, but close to 2%" to a symmetric 2% target in the medium term (so now there is some tolerance for a transitory rise in inflation). In September, the pace of PEPP purchases was reduced slightly, but ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed that this is just a "reconciliation". The PEPP is to end in March next year, but accommodative monetary policy is to be maintained with an upwards adjustment to the existing asset purchase programme (APP).
Eurozone Government Expenditure
|
65
|
|
(% of Nominal GDP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eurozone Germany France Italy
|
|
Spain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
European Commission Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
23 (Year)
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
Source: Eurostat, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
|
|
|
4
ECB Members' Comments
|
Speaker
|
Date
|
|
Contents
|
|
|
|
◼ We must keep our monetary policy accommodative
|
|
Luis de
|
30/11
|
◼
|
Factors behind the high rate of inflation will not last
|
|
Guindos
|
◼
|
Observing the Omicron variant. The economy is different
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from last year and vaccinations are available.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◼
|
Inflationary pressures are in response to the pandemic.
|
|
Hernández de
|
|
|
They are likely to decline or settle over the course of next
|
|
29/11
|
|
year.
|
|
Cos
|
|
|
|
◼ It is better to err on the side of caution when adjusting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
monetary policy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Various news sources, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
Pandemic Emergency Purchasing Programme (PEPP) Amount
|
2,000
|
(EUR, Billions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
Total PEPP envelope: 1,850 billion EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
PEPP asset purchases balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar 20
|
Jun 20
|
Sep 20
|
Dec 20
|
Mar 21
|
Jun 21
|
Sep 21
Source: ECB, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
European Economies: UK
-
UK retail sales currently appear to have slowed after reaching a peak, but sales in services have recovered since the relaxation of restrictions in March. In particular, food and accommodation, which were strongly affected by COVID, have now recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. While industrial production remains below pre-pandemic levels in 2019, capacity utilisation and capital investment intentions are recovering substantially. This indicates production will be increasing.
-
We expect that the economic recovery will continue based on private consumption from the end of restrictions despite concerns over infections. The British government and BoE have indicated their intentions to normalise fiscal and monetary policies, but both are likely to be cautious. We forecast UK real GDP will expand by 6.9% YoY in 2021 and 4.5% YoY in 2022. Real GDP is expected to return to pre- pandemic levels in H1 2022.
|
UK Retail and Services Sales (By Industry)
|
|
UK Industrial Production and Investment Intentions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
(2019=100)
|
Retail Sales
|
110
|
(2019=100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Point)
|
3
|
140
|
Online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-food retail
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
120
|
Food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
40
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1
|
|
Jan 19 Apr 19 Jul 19 Oct 19 Jan 20 Apr 20 Jul 20 Oct 20 Jan 21 Apr 21 Jul 21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
(2019=100)
|
Services Sales
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
Industrial production index (left axis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
80
|
|
Capacity utilisation (right axis)
|
|
|
|
|
-3
|
Accom., food
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
Investment intentions (right axis)
|
|
|
|
|
Transportation, storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arts, Entmt.
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
40
|
Education
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health, social work
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Info., Comms.
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-5
|
0
|
|
|
Jan 18
|
Jul 18
|
Jan 19
|
Jul 19
|
Jan 20
|
Jul 20
|
Jan 21
|
Jul 21
|
Jan 19 Apr 19 Jul 19 Oct 19 Jan 20 Apr 20 Jul 20 Oct 20 Jan 21 Apr 21 Jul 21
|
Source: ONS, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
|
Source: ONS, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office
5
|
|