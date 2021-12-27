Outlook for the European Economies(December 2021) (262KB)

Private consumption recovered especially quickly in the services sector after mobility increased rapidly from May with the loosening of restrictions. While infections are currently increasing, we expect private consumption will continue to recover. Most Eurozone governments will attempt to focus on COVID measures that do not affect economic activity, such as vaccinations, but some countries (Austria, the Netherlands, etc.) do now have partial lockdown measures in place. In these countries, there are now signs of lower consumer confidence and the pace of recovery is set to remain particularly slow through to the beginning of next year.