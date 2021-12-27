Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Outlook for the European Economies(December 2021) (262KB)

12/27/2021 | 11:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Outlook for the

European Economies

ECONOMIC RESEARCH OFFICE

28 December 2021 (original Japanese version released on 3rd December)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

A member of MUFG, a global financial group

European Economies: Eurozone - Overview

  • Eurozone real GDP rose by 2.2% QoQ in Q3 (revised), a second consecutive quarter of expansion. This was driven by the increase in vaccination coverage and subsequent relaxation of restrictions, especially for the vaccinated.
  • While there has been a recent increase in infections and uncertainty around the Omicron variant, major Eurozone countries will aim to maintain economic activity by using vaccinations as a main measure against COVID. We expect fiscal spending in each country to continue at a relatively high level, and the ECB to maintain its accommodative monetary policy. We forecast the economic recovery will continue but the pace of growth will slow.
  • Real GDP is predicted to grow by 5.0% YoY in 2021, and 3.7% in 2022, as the recovery continues after the steep fall in activity in 2020. The level of real GDP is likely to return to pre-pandemic levels by early 2022.

Eurozone Real GDP Outlook

Real GDP Outlook of Major European Countries

8

(%, YoY)

16

Forecast

6

12

4

8

2

4

0

0

-2

-4

Inventory investment

-4

Net exports

-8

GFCF

-6

Government spending

-12

Private consumption

-8

Real GDP

-16

8

10

12

14

16

18

20

22

(Year)

(%, QoQ)

Forecast

20

21

22 (Year)

(%, QoQ)

2020

2021

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Eurozone

12.4

-0.6

-0.3

2.0

2.2

Germany

9.0

0.7

-1.9

1.9

1.8

France

18.5

-1.1

0.1

1.3

3.0

Italy

15.6

-1.7

0.3

2.7

2.6

UK

16.9

1.3

-1.6

4.8

1.3

(%, YoY)

2020

2021

2022

Actual

Forecast

Forecast

-6.5

5.0

3.7

-4.8

2.6

4.0

-8.0

6.4

3.4

-8.9

6.1

3.9

-9.8

6.9

4.5

Note: Q3 expenditure breakdown data is a MUFG Bank estimate.

Source: Eurostat, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

2

Source: Eurostat, ONS, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

European Economies: Eurozone - Private Consumption and Production

  • Private consumption recovered especially quickly in the services sector after mobility increased rapidly from May with the loosening of restrictions. While infections are currently increasing, we expect private consumption will continue to recover. Most Eurozone governments will attempt to focus on COVID measures that do not affect economic activity, such as vaccinations, but some countries (Austria, the Netherlands, etc.) do now have partial lockdown measures in place. In these countries, there are now signs of lower consumer confidence and the pace of recovery is set to remain particularly slow through to the beginning of next year.
  • Automobile production in the Eurozone is currently suffering from supply problems. However, total industrial production has almost recovered to their pre-pandemic levels as tech-related production is at a high level. New orders are continuing to expand and we forecast industrial production will gradually increase in the future as supply-side pressures reduce.

Eurozone Consumption & Consumer Confidence

110

(2019=100)

Confidence

Eurozone Consumption

Goods & Services Consumption

100

90

Germany, goods

France, goods

80

Italy, goods

Germany, services

France, services

70

Italy, services

19

20

21

(Year)

10

(Point)

Consumer Confidence

0

-10

-20

-30

Balance

-40

Economic outlook

-50

Households' financial outlook

-60

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

(Year)

Source: Eurostat, European Commission. MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

3

Eurozone Industrial Production & Manufacturing PMI

140

(2019=100)

Industrial Production

120

100

80

60

Total

Motor vehicles, trailers

40

Computers, electronics

20

Machinery

0

Jan 20

Apr 20

Jul 20

Oct 20

Jan 21

Apr 21 Jul 21 (Year)

65

(Contraction<50<>)

Manufacturing PMI

60

55

50

Delivery delays

45

Stock

40

Employment

35

Production

30

New orders

25

Manufacturing PMI

Jan 19Apr 19 Jul 19 Oct 19Jan 20Apr 20 Jul 20 Oct 20Jan 21Apr 21 Jul 21 Oct 21

(Year)

Source: Eurostat, IHS Markit, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

European Economies: Eurozone - Policy Response

  • Government expenditure for each Eurozone country since 2021 has fallen from the highs of 2020 as pandemic-related emergency support measures ended as the economy began to recover. However, fiscal policy will remain accommodative in 2022 due to the EU recovery fund.
  • The ECB conducted its first monetary policy strategy review for 18 years in July this year. The inflation target rate was changed from "below, but close to 2%" to a symmetric 2% target in the medium term (so now there is some tolerance for a transitory rise in inflation). In September, the pace of PEPP purchases was reduced slightly, but ECB President Christine Lagarde stressed that this is just a "reconciliation". The PEPP is to end in March next year, but accommodative monetary policy is to be maintained with an upwards adjustment to the existing asset purchase programme (APP).

Eurozone Government Expenditure

65

(% of Nominal GDP)

Eurozone Germany France Italy

Spain

European Commission Forecast

60

55

50

45

40

23 (Year)

17

18

19

20

21

22

Source: Eurostat, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

4

ECB Members' Comments

Speaker

Date

Contents

We must keep our monetary policy accommodative

Luis de

30/11

Factors behind the high rate of inflation will not last

Guindos

Observing the Omicron variant. The economy is different

from last year and vaccinations are available.

Inflationary pressures are in response to the pandemic.

Hernández de

They are likely to decline or settle over the course of next

29/11

year.

Cos

It is better to err on the side of caution when adjusting

monetary policy

Source: Various news sources, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

Pandemic Emergency Purchasing Programme (PEPP) Amount

2,000

(EUR, Billions)

1,500

Total PEPP envelope: 1,850 billion EUR

1,000

PEPP asset purchases balance

500

0

Mar 20

Jun 20

Sep 20

Dec 20

Mar 21

Jun 21

Sep 21

Source: ECB, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

European Economies: UK

  • UK retail sales currently appear to have slowed after reaching a peak, but sales in services have recovered since the relaxation of restrictions in March. In particular, food and accommodation, which were strongly affected by COVID, have now recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2019. While industrial production remains below pre-pandemic levels in 2019, capacity utilisation and capital investment intentions are recovering substantially. This indicates production will be increasing.
  • We expect that the economic recovery will continue based on private consumption from the end of restrictions despite concerns over infections. The British government and BoE have indicated their intentions to normalise fiscal and monetary policies, but both are likely to be cautious. We forecast UK real GDP will expand by 6.9% YoY in 2021 and 4.5% YoY in 2022. Real GDP is expected to return to pre- pandemic levels in H1 2022.

UK Retail and Services Sales (By Industry)

UK Industrial Production and Investment Intentions

160

(2019=100)

Retail Sales

110

(2019=100)

(Point)

3

140

Online

Non-food retail

105

2

120

Food

100

100

1

80

60

95

0

40

90

-1

Jan 19 Apr 19 Jul 19 Oct 19 Jan 20 Apr 20 Jul 20 Oct 20 Jan 21 Apr 21 Jul 21

140

(2019=100)

Services Sales

85

-2

Industrial production index (left axis)

120

100

80

Capacity utilisation (right axis)

-3

Accom., food

80

Investment intentions (right axis)

Transportation, storage

60

Arts, Entmt.

75

-4

40

Education

Health, social work

20

Info., Comms.

70

-5

0

Jan 18

Jul 18

Jan 19

Jul 19

Jan 20

Jul 20

Jan 21

Jul 21

Jan 19 Apr 19 Jul 19 Oct 19 Jan 20 Apr 20 Jul 20 Oct 20 Jan 21 Apr 21 Jul 21

Source: ONS, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

Source: ONS, MUFG Bank Economic Research Office

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MUFG Bank Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 04:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aFARM AID : Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol on America's farming crisis
RE
12:17aVERRA MOBILITY : 2021's Worst Red-Light Runners Caught on Video
PU
12:17aPEOPLE MERCHANT FINANCE : Notification on the listing of shares
PU
12:17aSIRIUS XM : SiriusXM remembers ranchera legend Vicente Fernández with a limited-run channel
PU
12:17aPREPREGNANCY BODY MASS INDEX AND INFANT OUTCOMES BY RACE AND HISPANIC ORIGIN : United States, 2020pdf icon
PU
12:17aCREATIVE SENSOR : On behalf of subsidiary Creative Sensor Co.,Ltd announce the board of directors distributes through surpluses
PU
12:15aIndia committee recommends emergency use authorisation for Merck's COVID-19 pill - report
RE
12:08aChina stocks edge up on new energy gains, rising COVID cases weigh
RE
12:07aNotice - Early Closure of CBS on December 31
PU
12:07aKDDI : Updated IR (The schedule for earnings release of the Third Quarter results)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
2Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears
3'We have more work to do,' Biden says, pledges more COVID tests
4Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief
5Gold flat as U.S yields, dollar remain steady

HOT NEWS