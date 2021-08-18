Outmatch :/Harver Exit 2021 HRTechnology Conference and Expo, Announce Virtual Event for Fall 2021

Outmatch, the Hiring Experience global leader, and Harver, the leading provider of volume hiring solutions and Outmatch’s most recently acquired company, have announced that they will not be attending the 2021 HRTechnology Conference and Expo in Las Vegas this September. The decision comes in light of the escalating Covid-19 situation in the United States and out of concern for the health and safety of staff and customers.

“While it is unfortunate that we won’t be able to have face-to-face time with our valued partners, customers and colleagues at the HRTechnology Conference, we are looking forward to focusing on our next iteration and sharing exciting news very soon,” says Greg Moran, CEO of Outmatch.

In lieu of HRTechnology Conference, Outmatch/Harver will be hosting a virtual summit focused on volume hiring and the future of work this October. Additional information will be announced as agendas, dates, and speakers are confirmed.

Earlier this year, Outmatch acquired Harver, and with over 1,300 customers and 300 employees across the globe, the combined organization is now the world leader in high volume hiring solutions. The combined companies now wield deep industry-wide expertise in optimizing hourly and professional high volume hiring for key end markets such as call center/BPO, retail and grocery, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, and manufacturing.

Outmatch/Harver will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation and its impact on the combined organization’s attendance at live events for the remainder of the year. Outmatch maintains its Dallas headquarters while Harver’s Amsterdam office remains the EMEA headquarters for the joint company.

About Outmatch

Outmatch is the industry’s first and only Hiring Experience Stack™. We composed a layer of assessments, video interviewing, and reference checking to breathe life into your ATS and humanize the hiring process at scale. Leading global companies choose Outmatch to boost talent acquisition performance and to deliver an engaging hiring experience for all. We are big on data, intelligent about efficiency, and urgently passionate about experience. Find Outmatch online at www.Outmatch.com.

About Harver

Harver is the leading volume hiring solution, designed to enable digital and fair hiring at scale. Hundreds of innovative companies, including Booking.com, Sitel Group, McDonalds, Valvoline, and KPMG use Harver to digitally transform their hiring process into an experience recruiters, hiring managers and candidates love. With offices in Amsterdam, New York, London, and Colombo, Harver is disrupting the recruitment industry and providing companies with an intelligent way to evaluate and automate all aspects of candidate selection, while simultaneously fighting unconscious bias in the process. For more information on Harver, visit www.harver.com.

