Output at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield being restored gradually -Chevron

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's largest oil venture
Tengizchevroil (TCO) is gradually increasing production to reach
normal rates at the Tengiz field after protests limited output
there in recent days, operator Chevron said on Sunday.
Production at Tengiz, Kazakhstan's largest oilfield, was
curtailed in the past few days as some contractors disrupted
train lines in support of protests taking place across the
central Asian country.
"TCO is safely and gradually increasing production to reach
normal rates," Chevron, the largest foreign oil producer in
Kazakhstan with a 50% stake in the Tengizchevroil joint venture,
said in a statement.
Kazakhstan is a major oil producer with output of about 1.6
million barrels per day (bpd) in recent months, and has rarely
seen production disrupted by unrest or natural disaster.
TCO produces around 700,000 bpd. Trains are used to
transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a by-product from the
oil extraction, sources told Reuters.
