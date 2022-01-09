Log in
Output at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield being restored gradually -Chevron

01/09/2022 | 01:17pm EST
LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's largest oil venture Tengizchevroil (TCO) is gradually increasing production to reach normal rates at the Tengiz field after protests limited output there in recent days, operator Chevron said on Sunday.

Production at Tengiz, Kazakhstan's largest oilfield, was curtailed in the past few days as some contractors disrupted train lines in support of protests taking place across the central Asian country.

"TCO is safely and gradually increasing production to reach normal rates," Chevron, the largest foreign oil producer in Kazakhstan with a 50% stake in the Tengizchevroil joint venture, said in a statement.

Kazakhstan is a major oil producer with output of about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in recent months, and has rarely seen production disrupted by unrest or natural disaster.

TCO produces around 700,000 bpd. Trains are used to transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a by-product from the oil extraction, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.44% 125.03 Delayed Quote.6.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.16% 81.81 Delayed Quote.5.20%
WTI -0.80% 78.849 Delayed Quote.5.49%
