Output rises in November for India's JSW Steel

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
Indian private-sector producer JSW Steel's crude steel production rose against a year and month earlier in November as its Dolvi plant expansion in Maharashtra state increased output.

Its crude steel output rose by 10pc from a year earlier and by 2pc against the previous month to 1.46mn t, with production of flat-rolled products rising by 4pc from the previous year to 1mn t and output of long-rolled products up by 13pc to 332,000t. But production of flat and long products fell by 4pc and 1pc respectively from a month earlier.

JSW's second blast furnace at Dolvi started operations in October, doubling the plant's capacity to 10mn t/yr. Trial production from the plant was not added to overall production figures in October and for part of November.

The Argus domestic India hot-rolled coil (HRC) index was 68,000 rupees/t ($901/t) on 3 December, up by 39pc from a year earlier. The Argus cfr Asean HRC index was $818/t, up by 30pc from a year earlier.

By Sumita Layek

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
