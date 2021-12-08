Output rises in November for India's JSW Steel

Indian private-sector producer JSW Steel's crude steel production rose against a year and month earlier in November as its Dolvi plant expansion in Maharashtra state increased output.

Its crude steel output rose by 10pc from a year earlier and by 2pc against the previous month to 1.46mn t, with production of flat-rolled products rising by 4pc from the previous year to 1mn t and output of long-rolled products up by 13pc to 332,000t. But production of flat and long products fell by 4pc and 1pc respectively from a month earlier.

JSW's second blast furnace at Dolvi started operations in October, doubling the plant's capacity to 10mn t/yr. Trial production from the plant was not added to overall production figures in October and for part of November.

The Argus domestic India hot-rolled coil (HRC) index was 68,000 rupees/t ($901/t) on 3 December, up by 39pc from a year earlier. The Argus cfr Asean HRC index was $818/t, up by 30pc from a year earlier.

By Sumita Layek