Outrage over death of Mexican female teenager

04/24/2022 | 04:19am EDT
STORY: Carrying white balloons and singing hymns, the friends and family of Debanhi Escobar took part in her funeral procession on Saturday.

The Mexican teenager is one of the latest victims of the country's crisis of violence against women.

The eighteen-year-old student's body was found in northern Mexico on Thursday, submerged in a cistern inside the grounds of a motel near where she was last seen alive.

She had been missing since April the 9th, last seen standing next to a highway near the city of Monterrey.

The state attorney general said on Friday that the cause of death was a contusion to the skull.

At the funeral, Mario Escobar said his daughter's corpse had been "beaten and strangled."

He has also accused authorities of mishandling the investigation.

"The state attorney general Rodolfo Salinas states there is no crime because he says there is no crime. Because the affected person (Debanhi Escobar) is not present, I told him, the affected person is here. Do you want me to take her dead body so that I can press charges? If that is not a crime and he denies imposing a sentence."

The case has sparked new anguish and outrage over gender violence in Mexico.

On Friday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Monterrey to demand justice for her killing.

They blocked a highway in a downtown area of the city, and held a silent protest.

In Mexico, an average of ten women a day are killed, and tens of thousands more are missing.

Debanhi's death came amid a spate of disappearances of women in the state of Nuevo Leon.

Since the start of this year, at least 26 women and girls have disappeared, and six more - including Debanhi - have been found dead after being reported missing.


© Reuters 2022
