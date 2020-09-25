Outreach Recovery : Opens Three New Locations In New Jersey

Acquisition Creates One Of The Largest Medication Assisted Treatment Programs In The Mid-Atlantic

Outreach Recovery has acquired and opened three new locations in New Jersey creating one of the largest Medication Assisted Treatment programs in the Mid-Atlantic region with 17 locations. The new locations in New Jersey include Woodbury, Vineland, and North Brunswick. Outreach is the flagship brand with the corporate headquarters in Bowie, MD. The organization will leverage financial, operational, clinical and technological resources as part of a national strategy to deliver excellence in comprehensive addiction treatment and mental health. Outreach specializes in treating their patients with Co-Occurring Disorders that involve Mental Health Disorders and Substance Abuse Disorders. The Outreach platform will allow for more opportunity for doctors and clinicians to grow their careers and practice quality medicine. The acquisition grants Outreach the opportunity to offer patients same-day appointments, a wide range of expert clinicians, and multiple office locations throughout New Jersey.

About Outreach Recovery

Founded in 2014, Outreach is compiled of a group of expert clinicians and health care professionals who specialize in Substance Abuse and Drug Addiction Treatment, Mental Health Counseling, Psychiatric Medication Management, and Primary Care. Our dedication to helping solve the opioid crisis drives our comprehensive treatment program and our physicians closely monitor each patient for proper use of all prescribed medication. For more information, please visit www.OutreachRecovery.com.

