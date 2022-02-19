Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Over 150,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice

02/19/2022 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Storm Eunice aftermath in Cornwall

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Around 155,000 British homes were still without power late on Saturday after Storm Eunice knocked more than 1.3 million households off the grid the day before, energy companies said.

The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 122 mph (196 kph) to Britain, killing three people and causing widespread disruption. At least six more deaths were reported in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Britain's Energy Networks Association, an umbrella group for power and gas companies, said 1.22 million customers out of the roughly 1.3 million affected by the storm had been reconnected as of 4 pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday.

However 155,000 remained without power, mostly across southern England but also in the east of the country and in south Wales. At the start of the day, 226,000 lacked electricity.

"Strong winds across southern England are impacting restoration efforts," business and energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng said earlier in the day. "We expect most customers to have supplies restored promptly," he added.

British energy companies have faced criticism after previous storms for being slow to reconnect more isolated properties.

Nearly 1 million homes lost power in November when a storm hit northeast England and eastern Scotland.

While power was restored to the vast majority of homes within 48 hours, more than 3,000 households did not regain access to mains power for a week or more, prompting the government to order a review of utility firms' preparedness. (Reporting by David Milliken Editing by Helen Popper and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44pOSCE reports surge in number of explosions in east Ukraine
RE
03:22pCongo says close to deal to recover $2 bln worth of assets from Israeli investor
RE
03:06pTwelve still missing after blaze engulfs Greece-Italy ferry
RE
03:06pTwelve still missing after blaze engulfs Greece-Italy ferry
RE
03:02pOSCE reports surge in number of explosions in east Ukraine
RE
02:47pKey events in Canada's trucker protests against COVID curbs
RE
02:33pPutin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
02:33pPutin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
02:27pProtestors and police clash in Ottawa
RE
02:27pUkraine receives shipment of machine guns and surveillance gear from Canada
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Hong Kong ramps up isolation facility plans as COVID infections climb
3Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
4Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
5Ukraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations

HOT NEWS