Over 150,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Around 155,000 British homes were
still without power late on Saturday after Storm Eunice knocked
more than 1.3 million households off the grid the day before,
energy companies said.
The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 122
mph (196 kph) to Britain, killing three people and causing
widespread disruption. At least six more deaths were reported in
Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Britain's Energy Networks Association, an umbrella group for
power and gas companies, said 1.22 million customers out of the
roughly 1.3 million affected by the storm had been reconnected
as of 4 pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday.
However 155,000 remained without power, mostly across
southern England but also in the east of the country and in
south Wales. At the start of the day, 226,000 lacked
electricity.
"Strong winds across southern England are impacting
restoration efforts," business and energy minister Kwasi
Kwarteng said earlier in the day. "We expect most customers to
have supplies restored promptly," he added.
British energy companies have faced criticism after previous
storms for being slow to reconnect more isolated properties.
Nearly 1 million homes lost power in November when a storm
hit northeast England and eastern Scotland.
While power was restored to the vast majority of homes
within 48 hours, more than 3,000 households did not regain
access to mains power for a week or more, prompting the
government to order a review of utility firms' preparedness.
(Reporting by David Milliken
Editing by Helen Popper and Christina Fincher)