Xu Mingfei, vice mayor of Xian, told a news briefing that residents should continue to avoid going out or leaving the city for non-essential reasons.

In Xian, which is two weeks into a lockdown, authorities reported 35 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Tuesday, compared to 95 the previous day and 150 or more per day during the Dec. 25-31 period, official data showed on Wednesday.

