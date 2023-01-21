Over 50 injured in Peru's nationwide protests

President Dina Boluarte has dismissed calls for her to resign and hold snap elections.

Instead she is calling for dialogue and has promised to punish those involved in the unrest.

In the capital Lima, local TV footage showed police officers using tear gas as demonstrators threw glass bottles and stones - while fires burned in the streets.

In the country's southern Puno region, around 1,500 protesters attacked a police station in the town of Ilave, Peru's Interior Minister Vicente Romero said in a statement.

By late afternoon, 58 people had been injured during demonstrations around the country.

That's according to a report from Peru's ombudsman.

The government has extended a state of emergency to six regions, curtailing some civil rights.

In Cusco, protesters were blocked by the police on their way to the airport on Saturday.

A day after Glencore's major Antapaccay copper mine in the region suspended operations because protesters had attacked the premises.

The unrest followed Thursday's (January 19) turmoil, when one of Lima's most historic buildings, a near century old mansion, burned to the ground.

Authorities are investigating the causes while Boluarte vowed to get tougher on "vandals."