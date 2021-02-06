Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Over 77% migrant workers not to go back home for Chinese New Year: survey

02/06/2021 | 01:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China is expected to see 77.61 percent of migrant workers stay put for the upcoming Spring Festival, according to a survey.

Covering 53,107 migrant workers from around 500 enterprises, the survey was jointly conducted by the Chinese Association of Labor Science, the Counsellors' Office of the State Council and Xinhua News Agency.

In breakdown, the manufacturing industry will have the highest proportion of migrant workers stay where they are, while the services sector will also see a large percentage of workers choose not to go back to their hometowns during the holiday, incentivized by higher pay.

It is unprecedented to see over 100 million migrant workers stay where they work during the holiday, said Yang Zhiming, chairman of the Chinese Association of Labor Science, adding that authorities and employers should make proper arrangements to accommodate these individuals.

Measures should be taken in terms of food supply, accommodation and epidemic prevention to ensure that these workers can enjoy a happy holiday, Yang said.

China's Spring Festival travel peak is commonly regarded as the world's largest annual human migration. This year, however, in light of sporadic resurgence of COVID-19 cases, many places across the country have encouraged residents and migrant workers to stay put for the festival amid efforts to reduce passenger flows.

In the first three days of this year's Spring Festival travel peak, the country reported a year-on-year plunge of nearly 75 percent in railway passenger trips.

Chinese people enjoy a week-long holiday for family gatherings and celebrations of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb 12 this year.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 06:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/05ALICIA BÁRCENA : The Current Health and Climate Crises are the Result of an Unsustainable Development Model
PU
02/05OVER 77% MIGRANT WORKERS NOT TO GO BACK HOME FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR : survey
PU
02/05NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Ab Teimour Up for Investment
PU
02/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees number of nursing homes rise to 38,000
PU
02/05ESKAY MINING : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
02/05Malaysia's EPF weighing sale of up to $110 million of real estate assets
RE
02/05DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Growers from ASF-free areas start hog-shipping
PU
02/05GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Bendigo forum to showcase new grains research in a novel way
PU
02/05Malaysia's Petronas seeks bids for building 16 offshore support vessels
RE
02/05SILVER ELEPHANT MINING : Closes $3,750,000 Private Placement Offering
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package
2ENCORE ENERGY CORP. : ENCORE ENERGY : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas-powered engines for U.S. fleet
4SONY CORPORATION : Walgreens, CVS beef up protections against threat of 'bot' attacks on vaccine program
5Amazon's New CEO Can Either Help Workers and Sellers -- or Automate Them Away

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ