Over 77% migrant workers not to go back home for Chinese New Year: survey

BEIJING - China is expected to see 77.61 percent of migrant workers stay put for the upcoming Spring Festival, according to a survey.

Covering 53,107 migrant workers from around 500 enterprises, the survey was jointly conducted by the Chinese Association of Labor Science, the Counsellors' Office of the State Council and Xinhua News Agency.

In breakdown, the manufacturing industry will have the highest proportion of migrant workers stay where they are, while the services sector will also see a large percentage of workers choose not to go back to their hometowns during the holiday, incentivized by higher pay.

It is unprecedented to see over 100 million migrant workers stay where they work during the holiday, said Yang Zhiming, chairman of the Chinese Association of Labor Science, adding that authorities and employers should make proper arrangements to accommodate these individuals.

Measures should be taken in terms of food supply, accommodation and epidemic prevention to ensure that these workers can enjoy a happy holiday, Yang said.

China's Spring Festival travel peak is commonly regarded as the world's largest annual human migration. This year, however, in light of sporadic resurgence of COVID-19 cases, many places across the country have encouraged residents and migrant workers to stay put for the festival amid efforts to reduce passenger flows.

In the first three days of this year's Spring Festival travel peak, the country reported a year-on-year plunge of nearly 75 percent in railway passenger trips.

Chinese people enjoy a week-long holiday for family gatherings and celebrations of the Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb 12 this year.