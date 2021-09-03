Log in
Over 89% of oil, gas output shut in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

09/03/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Friday remained largely halted in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with 1.7 million barrels, or 93%, of its daily crude output suspended, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

The powerful storm on Sunday tore through the central Gulf, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of production platforms and drilling rigs, a U.S. tally showed.

Energy firms are taking longer to recover output this hurricane season compared to past years, amid damages to key infrastructure, power outages and logistical issues. About 1.99 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, or 89% of the U.S. Gulf's total output, remain shut.

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 17% of the country's total oil production and 5% of total U.S. dry natural gas production.

Ports have been slowly reopening this week, while some pipelines restarted after companies completed post-storm evaluations. However, larger hurdles remain for producers and refiners that struggled to get up and running. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marianna Parraga Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
