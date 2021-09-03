Over 89% of oil, gas output shut in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gas production in the
U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Friday remained largely halted in the
aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with 1.7 million barrels, or 93%, of
its daily crude output suspended, according to offshore
regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
The powerful storm on Sunday tore through the central Gulf,
forcing the evacuation of hundreds of production platforms and
drilling rigs, a U.S. tally showed.
Energy firms are taking longer to recover output this
hurricane season compared to past years, amid damages to key
infrastructure, power outages and logistical issues.
About 1.99 billion cubic feet per day of natural
gas, or 89% of the U.S. Gulf's total output, remain shut.
The U.S. Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 17% of the
country's total oil production and 5% of total U.S. dry natural
gas production.
Ports have been slowly reopening this week, while some
pipelines restarted after companies completed post-storm
evaluations. However, larger hurdles remain for producers and
refiners that struggled to get up and running.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle and Marianna Parraga
Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)