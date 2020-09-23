Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Over $9B in New Revenue Projected from Five States with Cannabis Ballot Initiatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:24am EDT

New Frontier Data reports on 2020 cannabis ballot initiatives for Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota

New Frontier Data, the global authority in data, analytics and business intelligence on the cannabis industry, releases its dedicated 2020 Cannabis Election Resource Center to provide comprehensive, timely coverage and analysis of cannabis policy legislation on the ballot in 2020. The Resource Center will include detailed state-by-state analysis for each ballot initiative, market studies and projections.

“The 2020 election could be one of the most consequential and historical events to change the landscape of the legal U.S cannabis industry,” said New Frontier Data Founder & CEO Giadha A. DeCarcer. “With $9 billion in new revenue from 2022-2025, should all five states ballot measures pass, New Frontier Data estimates that revenues from all legal U.S. markets will reach $35.1B in 2025.”

The 2020 Resource Center will be available at no cost throughout the entire election season and provide up-to-date legislative developments. In addition, New Frontier Data is providing insight and analysis on the impact of the 2020 election with the following programming:

  • September 25, CannaWeek Podcast Series: Pharmaceutical Industry Roadblock: Arizona’s 2nd Adult-Use Cannabis Vote
  • October 2, CannaWeek Podcast Series: The East Coast Cannabis Empire: New Jersey’s Adult-Use Cannabis Vote
  • October 6, Industry Report: 2020 U.S. Cannabis Industry Trends
  • October 9, CannaWeek Podcast Series: One Election, Two New Markets: South Dakota’s Medical & Adult-Use Cannabis Vote
  • October 16, CannaWeek Podcast Series: Major Cannabis Markets On Standby: New York & Florida Anticipate Vote Delays
  • October 20, Industry Report: U.S. 2020 Election & Cannabis Consumers
  • October 23, CannaWeek Podcast Series: Legal Cannabis Access in the U.S. - Serving the 98.6 %
  • October 28, Webinar: What is at Stake this November? Insights on Legal Cannabis Momentum
  • November 5, Webinar: A New U.S. Cannabis Industry: Post-election Insights and Analyses

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the global cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policy makers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Denver, CO and London, UK.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aKAWASAKI : Naming Ceremony Held for 'KAGUYA,' Japan's First LNG Bunkering Vessel
AQ
11:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Army Chinook takes flight with GE Aviation T408 engine; Technology advancement represents significant future opportunity for Chinook fleet
AQ
11:39aACS Wins OASIS (SB) Multi-Award Schedule (MAS) Pool 1 Contract; DCAA Compliant
BU
11:38aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Wells Fargo CEO sorry for 'insensitive comment' on diversity
RE
11:37aGlatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share
GL
11:36aP H GLATFELTER : Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share
AQ
11:36aARKEMA : Strengthens Bostik With the Acquisition of Ideal Work, Specialized in Decorative Flooring Technologies
BU
11:35aASSYSTEM : 2020/21 Financial calendar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low
4IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group