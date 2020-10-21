Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Over half Europe's small firms fear for survival, survey finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Over half the small and medium-sized companies which together provide jobs for two-thirds of European workers fear for their survival in the coming 12 months, according to a survey released by management consultancy McKinsey on Thursday.

The survey was conducted in August, before the current acceleration in new coronavirus cases across Europe that is forcing governments to impose new restrictions on activity and prompting speculation of fresh national lockdowns.

The finding comes as warnings multiply of an impending wave of business insolvencies and as the International Monetary Fund and others urge the region's governments to double down on state support to help companies weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The McKinsey survey of more than 2,200 companies in five countries - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain - found that 55% expected to shut down by September next year if their revenues remained at current levels.

At the current trajectory, one in 10 small and medium-sized companies were expected to file bankruptcy within six months.

"This is a substantial burden on the financial sector," report co-author Zdravko Mladenov said of just one of the knock-on impacts of such a development, which would also send jobless totals surging and stymie wider investment in the economy.

Economists polled by Reuters last month forecast that the euro area economy would grow by just 5.5% next year after a fall of around 8% this year but warned that even that patchy recovery was vulnerable to a further spread of the virus.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are defined as those with 250 or fewer employees.

In Europe, they employ over 90 million people but their small size makes them vulnerable to cash flow crises. In Spain, for example, 83% of the 85,000 businesses that have collapsed since February employ fewer than five workers.

State measures across the region ranging from moratoria on bankruptcies to loan repayment holidays have until now kept thousands of struggling businesses afloat. But as those measures are in some cases wound down, Germany's Bundesbank and the Bank of England are among those warning of rising insolvencies.

"Policymakers need to do whatever it takes to contain the pandemic and its economic damage, and not withdraw support prematurely to avoid repeating the mistake of the global financial crisis," the IMF said in its blog this week. (Blog: https://bit.ly/2Hp1sLS)

"For companies, policies now need to go beyond liquidity support and ensure that insolvent but viable firms can remain in business," it added, citing measures to facilitate debt restructuring or make equity available to viable firms.

(Writing by Mark John; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Mark John


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aChina stocks fall as healthcare, industrial firms weigh; Hong Kong slips
RE
05:34aSpurred by reform, China's niche LNG buyers to pour in investments, double imports
RE
05:27aDollar drifts as markets look for certainty on U.S. stimulus
RE
05:23aGold retreats as dollar gains, U.S. stimulus hopes wane
RE
05:23aJapan researchers show masks do block coronavirus, but not perfectly
RE
05:18aDollar drifts as markets look for certainty on U.S. stimulus
RE
05:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:00aWheat falls 1%, but losses limited by global output worries
RE
04:53aOil slips on weaker demand outlook after U.S. gasoline stocks build
RE
04:52aOver half Europe's small firms fear for survival, survey finds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices, deal sparks opposition
3Ant Group to launch $35 billion IPO after final nod from China regulator
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla Extended Profit Streak With Record Quarterly Sales -- 2nd Update
5Apollo seeks to tame investor concerns over CEO's ties to Epstein

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group