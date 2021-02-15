Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Over half of Japan firms want Olympics cancelled or postponed -survey

02/15/2021 | 02:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Women wearing face masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk near the Olympic rings in Pristina

TOKYO (Reuters) - Over half of Japanese firms believe the Tokyo Olympic Games should be cancelled or postponed, a survey by think tank Tokyo Shoko Research showed on Monday, casting further doubt over the fate of the troubled Games.

Japan is struggling to contain the coronavirus and lags behind western countries in rolling out vaccines, even as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed to get conditions in place to host the once-postponed Summer Olympics from July 23.

The survey, conducted online on Feb. 1-8, showed 56.0% of the companies polled feel Japan should cancel or postpone the Games, up from 53.6% in the previous survey in August.

Only 7.7% of the firms surveyed said the Games should proceed in full form as scheduled this year, down from 22.5% in the previous survey.

Nearly 20% said the Games should be held with a limited number of spectators, while another 17% said it should proceed with no spectators, the survey showed.

Over 70% firms said cancelling or postponing the Games will barely have any impact on their earnings.

The survey, which covered over 11,000 firms, was conducted before Friday's resignation of Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori over sexist remarks that left the Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/14Over half of Japan firms want Olympics cancelled or postponed -survey
RE
02/14BANK OF BOTSWANA : DCI lost 0.39 percent year to date
PU
02/14Dubai airport boss warns tough year ahead after 2020 passenger numbers slide 70%
RE
02/14Stock market operator Euronext hires UBS' Novelli as new chairman
RE
02/14BAJ monthly sales value
PU
02/14BAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
PU
02/14Asian shares hit new peaks, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Philippine c.bank says december remittances down 0.4% y/y
RE
02/14Philippine c.bank says december remittances at $2.89 bln
RE
02/14RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on February 14, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
2NIKKEI : Japan's Nikkei closes above 30,000 on earnings rebound, economy growth hopes
3EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT N : statement on governance evolution
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A. : GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ® Phase I/IIa Clin..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ