  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Over two dozen deaths in NY's 'epic' blizzard

12/26/2022 | 04:01pm EST
STORY: As crews work to dig out the snowed-in region around Buffalo, New York, officials are shedding more light on the dire consequences of the weekend's storm.

Over two dozen people have died in Erie County as a result of the powerful blizzard that paralyzed western New York state.

POLONCARZ: "...died in a car, died outside from exposure, died in a snow shovel or cardiac event regarding snow blowing, were found in a home."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Monday told reporters the death toll is likely to rise - as the medical examiner is working to confirm if other fatalities are directly tied to the weather.

HOCHUL: "Certainly it is the blizzard of the century..."

The fierce blizzard - which New York Governor Kathy Hochul called an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster pummeled the area over the Christmas weekend, leading to over 500 rescues across the state.

It capped an Arctic freeze and winter storm front that had extended over most of the United States for days, stretching as far south as the Mexican border.

A Texas carwash had intense icicles... and there was a massive pileup on the Ohio turnpike, on Friday.

In hard-hit Erie County, hundreds of national guard troops were assisting emergency workers on Monday, rescuing people trapped in homes and cars, and clearing mounds of snow.

But it was proving to be difficult, with snow plows even getting stuck.

A driving ban remains in effect for Buffalo and officials are urging residents to stay home.

POLONCARZ: "The City of Buffalo is impassable in most areas while mains (main thoroughfares) may have a lane open for emergency traffic or two, most secondaries (referring to secondary roads) and side streets have not been touched yet. This is primarily because the efforts were going towards opening up areas around hospitals, around nursing homes, around other emergent care locations."

In some areas south of Buffalo and north of Syracuse, up to a foot of snow was still forecast to fall through Tuesday.


© Reuters 2022
