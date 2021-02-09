Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Overbond : and valantic FSA Partner to Integrate Overbond :'s Pricing and Liquidity Scoring Technology with valantic FSA's eFICC Trading Solutions

02/09/2021 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global fixed income traders can streamline their workflow and harness the power of artificial intelligence to automate up to 50% of RFQs

Global fixed income traders can streamline their workflow and seamlessly harness the power of AI to automate up to 50% of requests for quotes (RFQs) now that Overbond’s COBI-Pricing LIVE has been integrated into valantic’s eFICC trading systems.

Sourcing liquidity in global bond markets is cited as the number one concern by institutional buy side clients as the sell side has significantly reduced its appetite for warehousing risk. This makes it even harder for the sell side to offer effective RFQ services and get the best execution outcomes.

COBI-Pricing LIVE is a customizable AI pricing engine that helps traders automate pricing for global investment-grade bonds. It generates best executable prices and liquidity scores for more than 100,000 fixed income instruments and builds curves for more than 10,000 issuers in various real-time liquidity scenarios. COBI-Pricing LIVE has an industry-leading refresh rate of less than three seconds — giving sell-side trading desks the ability to fully automate 30% of their RFQs and execute an additional 20% with trader supervision.

valantic FSA’s next generation eFICC trading platform, is a complete solution that meets the challenges of electronic bond trading today. Market making, bond pricing and hybrid connection to electronic D2D and D2C venues and data platforms are all integrated into a single high-performance application.

“With the combination of Overbond’s COBI-Pricing LIVE and the valantic FSA platform, traders can seamlessly harness the power of AI-driven best executable pricing and liquidity scoring within valantic FSA’s negotiation workflow — from pre-trade analytics to post-trade reporting. Trades can be executed through one integrated system so traders do not have to swivel between multiple systems. This maximizes the speed and quality of execution — doubling or tripling their previous capacity to respond to RFQs,” said Vuk Magdelinic, CEO of Overbond.

“We are pleased to be working with other innovative firms like Overbond that help solve very real liquidity problems in today’s fixed income markets. This is especially the case in credit markets which have seen an explosion in issuance over the past year” said Joachim Lauterbach, CEO valantic FSA.

About Overbond

Overbond is a developer of process-redefining, AI-driven data and analytics and trade automation solutions for the global fixed income markets. Overbond performs market surveillance, data aggregation and normalization, and deep AI quantitative observation on more than 100,000 corporate bonds and fixed income ETFs. Applying proprietary artificial intelligence to pricing, curve visualization, market liquidity, issuance propensity, new issuance spreads, default risk and automated reporting, Overbond enables trade automation and enhances trade performance and portfolio returns. Clients of Toronto-based Overbond include global investment banks, broker dealers, institutional investors, corporations and governments across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.overbond.com.

About valantic FSA

valantic FSA has successfully digitized the workflow for over 100 firms in capital markets. It builds robust and highly innovative systems for trading, workflow management and downstream transaction automation. Its mission is to digitize, augment and evolve the value streams within its clients. The resulting workflows bring superior levels of efficiency, insight and business agility that enable these firms to position themselves for the future. valantic FSA assembles complete systems from a broad range of battle tested components and next generation technologies covering Fixed Income and securitised instruments.

Digitize. Augment. Evolve.

https://www.valantic.com/en/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/08HOME24 : Presentation Q4 Results 2020
PU
02/08BLAZE RGB-D : Color 3D Point Clouds with Basler blaze
PU
02/08EXPERT DECLARATIONS IN INTER PARTES REVIEW PROCEEDINGS MUST DO MORE THAN CREATE NOISE : PTAB Silences Challenge To Patented Method For Cleaning "Noisy" Genetic Data
AQ
02/08STAYED FOR A DAY : Judge Albright Issues Order One Day After Federal Circuit Orders Stay
AQ
02/08GAMESTOP : Is All Fair In Love And Stock Trading? Practical Guidance And Core Takeaways Arising From Reddit Users Squeezing The Shorts
AQ
02/08AXACTOR : Independent statement pursuant to section 6-16 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AQ
02/08KRISENERGY : Updates on consent solicitation exercise - (1) Final Q&A and (2) Meeting on 11 February 2021
PU
02/08HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES : Functionalised Nano-Enhanced Rubber Masterbatch Used in Bolflex Rubber Sole
PU
02/08HALMA : appoints Dame Louise Makin as its next Chair
PU
02/08NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Lehmus (disposal)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : A TESLA FOR A BITCOIN: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 billion purchase
2Japan's households, firms continue to hoard cash as pandemic pain persists
3KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop shares slump as Reddit rally ebbs
4NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : says Gerber products in China are safe, rejects group's post
5OPENDOOR INC. : SoftBank shares breach Y10,000, scale 2-decade high, on record Vision Fund profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ