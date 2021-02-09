Overbond : and valantic FSA Partner to Integrate Overbond :'s Pricing and Liquidity Scoring Technology with valantic FSA's eFICC Trading Solutions

Global fixed income traders can streamline their workflow and harness the power of artificial intelligence to automate up to 50% of RFQs

Global fixed income traders can streamline their workflow and seamlessly harness the power of AI to automate up to 50% of requests for quotes (RFQs) now that Overbond’s COBI-Pricing LIVE has been integrated into valantic’s eFICC trading systems.

Sourcing liquidity in global bond markets is cited as the number one concern by institutional buy side clients as the sell side has significantly reduced its appetite for warehousing risk. This makes it even harder for the sell side to offer effective RFQ services and get the best execution outcomes.

COBI-Pricing LIVE is a customizable AI pricing engine that helps traders automate pricing for global investment-grade bonds. It generates best executable prices and liquidity scores for more than 100,000 fixed income instruments and builds curves for more than 10,000 issuers in various real-time liquidity scenarios. COBI-Pricing LIVE has an industry-leading refresh rate of less than three seconds — giving sell-side trading desks the ability to fully automate 30% of their RFQs and execute an additional 20% with trader supervision.

valantic FSA’s next generation eFICC trading platform, is a complete solution that meets the challenges of electronic bond trading today. Market making, bond pricing and hybrid connection to electronic D2D and D2C venues and data platforms are all integrated into a single high-performance application.

“With the combination of Overbond’s COBI-Pricing LIVE and the valantic FSA platform, traders can seamlessly harness the power of AI-driven best executable pricing and liquidity scoring within valantic FSA’s negotiation workflow — from pre-trade analytics to post-trade reporting. Trades can be executed through one integrated system so traders do not have to swivel between multiple systems. This maximizes the speed and quality of execution — doubling or tripling their previous capacity to respond to RFQs,” said Vuk Magdelinic, CEO of Overbond.

“We are pleased to be working with other innovative firms like Overbond that help solve very real liquidity problems in today’s fixed income markets. This is especially the case in credit markets which have seen an explosion in issuance over the past year” said Joachim Lauterbach, CEO valantic FSA.

About Overbond

Overbond is a developer of process-redefining, AI-driven data and analytics and trade automation solutions for the global fixed income markets. Overbond performs market surveillance, data aggregation and normalization, and deep AI quantitative observation on more than 100,000 corporate bonds and fixed income ETFs. Applying proprietary artificial intelligence to pricing, curve visualization, market liquidity, issuance propensity, new issuance spreads, default risk and automated reporting, Overbond enables trade automation and enhances trade performance and portfolio returns. Clients of Toronto-based Overbond include global investment banks, broker dealers, institutional investors, corporations and governments across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.overbond.com.

About valantic FSA

valantic FSA has successfully digitized the workflow for over 100 firms in capital markets. It builds robust and highly innovative systems for trading, workflow management and downstream transaction automation. Its mission is to digitize, augment and evolve the value streams within its clients. The resulting workflows bring superior levels of efficiency, insight and business agility that enable these firms to position themselves for the future. valantic FSA assembles complete systems from a broad range of battle tested components and next generation technologies covering Fixed Income and securitised instruments.

Digitize. Augment. Evolve.

https://www.valantic.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005143/en/