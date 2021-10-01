Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Overland-Tandberg : Adds RDX® SSD External Drives to Its Expanding Data Storage Solution Portfolio

10/01/2021 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Overland-Tandberg, a global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions that enable businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets, announces the introduction of its new RDX® SSD solid-state drives.

RDX SSD is the highly anticipated performance series that joins Overland-Tandberg’s well established RDX HDD line, the recognized standard for business enterprise removable cartridges. “The combined RDX SSD and RDX HDD portfolio now offers customers more options and greater flexibility when data workloads require storage or high performance,” stated Andreas Arndt, Vice President of Sales, EMEA & APAC. “We believe the RDX SSD offering is the perfect choice,” he continued.

The RDX SSD accelerated read/write performance enables business customers with large data workloads to address the challenge of shrinking backup windows, as well as in the case of a disaster or malware attack to be able to slash recovery times from days to hours, and hours to minutes.

Features:

  • Secure: Supports AES-256 encryption software. PowerEncrypt hardware encryption is included with the SATA III version of RDX QuikStor systems.
  • Rugged: Electrostatic shock proof design is ideal for on-the-go, off-site, and disconnected (air-gapped) storage that provides faster disaster recovery
  • Compatibility: Works with all RDX® HDD, RDX® QuikStor® and RDX® QuikStation® systems
  • Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB

Learn More: link

Register: Upcoming RDX SSD webinars

About Overland-Tandberg

Overland-Tandberg is a global technology company that develops and manufactures hybrid cloud IT infrastructure and data protection solutions enabling businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets. Serving Enterprise, Small to Mid-size Enterprise (SME), Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMB), and Small Office Home Office (SoHo) markets and spanning over 90 countries, Overland-Tandberg’s brands have created a rich and trusted heritage across the globe. At Overland-Tandberg, empowerment of people is essential to unlocking the virtues of progressiveness and inclusion, placing the company in front of the competitive landscape, and ensuring the company is ready for the next 40 years, and beyond. To learn more please visit: www.overlandtandberg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:52aPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : KGI Energy Day
PU
12:52aTH PLANTATIONS BERHAD : Change in Principal Officer - ENCIK MOHAMED ZAINURIN BIN MOHAMED ZAIN
PU
12:42aTOYOTA MOTOR : Launches the C+walk T in Japan, a New Form of Walking-Area Mobility
PU
12:42aAustralia to issue carbon credits for carbon capture
PU
12:42aMODERNA : Joint Statement from Moderna and Takeda
PU
12:42aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : All-New Outlander PHEV Model to Adopt an Evolved All-Wheel Control Technology to Provide Safe, Secure and Comfortable Driving
PU
12:34aChina's SPIC urges plants to boost output as power crunch hits northeast
RE
12:32aNEC : Q&a（493kb）
PU
12:32aNEC : Q&a（486kb）
PU
12:32aNEC : Q&a（455kb）
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
2Activist investor Elliott owns "significant" stake in Toshiba as review..
3Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work
4Wells Fargo must face shareholder fraud claims over its recovery from s..
5'FIFA' publisher Electronic Arts' CFO to step down next year

HOT NEWS