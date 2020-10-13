�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
October 13, 2020
Overseas Direct Investment for September 2020
The Reserve Bank of India has today released the data on Overseas Direct Investment, both under Automatic Route and the Approval Route, for the month of September 2020.
Press Release: 2020-2021/474
