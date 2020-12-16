Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oversight : Announces Launch of “Spend Risk Examined” Podcast

12/16/2020 | 08:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Episodes to Focus on Disarming Risk and Improving Spend Management

Oversight, the global leader in spend management and risk mitigation technology, today announces the release of its inaugural podcast series, “Spend Risk Examined.” The podcast, which features diverse perspectives from a range of company executives, focuses on best practices for spend management and potential fraud organizations face. The five-episode series brings together anecdotes, ideas and thoughts from risk strategy to managing spend during a global pandemic.

The first episode of season one is available now at info.oversight.com/podcast or wherever you find podcasts. The premier episode, titled “Finance Re-Transformation,” provides an in-depth look at the business of spending money for the 21st-century enterprise organization. CEO Terrence McCrossan gives insights into the financial transformations and AI-driven intelligence moves currently taking place within finance teams.

“During the current pandemic, and beyond, it’s critical for organizations to understand how to identify and mitigate spend risk to prevent cash leakage and drive better spend decisions,” shared McCrossan. “The Spend Risk Examined podcast highlights spend trends, and forward-thinking strategies and technologies to help finance leaders better manage cash flow and compliance.”

Oversight’s recent November Spend Insights Report showed that fraud activity violations increased 57% from Q2 to Q3 2020. And with a 12% increase in new spenders bringing new patterns of risk, organizations need to better understand how to keep up. “Spend Risk Examined” aims to provide thoughtful information to better equip organizations as they navigate the ever-changing spend landscape.

You can subscribe to all episodes at info.oversight.com/podcast or wherever you find podcasts.

About “Spend Risk Examined”

Join industry experts from Oversight, the leader in AI-powered spend management solutions, for a podcast that helps finance leaders learn how to disarm risk and elevate finance across the enterprise. Each episode, we’ll dive into industry trends and best practices to create greater efficiencies and explore the data-driven decisions that empower finance transformation journeys. For more information, please visit info.oversight.com/podcast.

About Oversight

The world’s largest companies and government agencies trust Oversight to find and manage enterprise spend risk no matter where it resides. Oversight’s AI-powered spend management platform monitors and analyzes 100% of spend transactions, reducing audit effort, improving controls, and eliminating ERP data silos. With full visibility into spend, Oversight customers find and prioritize spend risk, identify errors and fraud, and eliminate process breakdowns that would otherwise go undetected. Oversight reduces out-of-policy spending by 70% while maximizing audit efficiency and eliminating cash leakage. https://www.oversight.com/


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:43aDANSKE BANK A/S : Fitch Affirms Danske Bank ASs Mortgage Cover Pool D and I Covered Bonds at AAAStable
PU
08:43aUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank hosts virtual trade show to boost supplier diversity
PU
08:43aNorthern Virginia's Newest Town Center
PR
08:43aTORO CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:43aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : The Spanish electricity system receives 33 million from the cross-border power capacity allocation with its neighbouring countries
PU
08:42aSweden court allows telecoms regulator to conduct 5G spectrum auctions
RE
08:42aBOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aPROSPECT CAPITAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aCP NEWSALERT : Aphria and Tilray to merge, will use Tilray name for new company
AQ
08:41aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Together with Enel X and NewMotion, FCA Italy launches “e-nterprise”, the electric mobility program for business
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
2Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4CAR INC. : ANALYSIS: China to crank up anti-trust heat on Big Tech after unprecedented fines
5As Fed meeting looms, investors brace for higher Treasury yields in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ