Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Overturning Affordable Care Act Would Have Devastating Consequences for Millions of Californians

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 04:56pm EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The stakes have never been higher for the millions of Californians who rely on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for access to the vital health care services they and their loved ones count on every day. As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the future of the ACA, one point is clear: this momentous law has become part of the fabric of our entire health care system. 

So many things we all count on could be upended if the ACA is overturned:

  • Guaranteed coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, including almost 950,000 people who have contracted COVID-19.
  • The ability of 2 million young adults under age 26 to remain on their parents' health plans.
  • The expansion of Medi-Cal to nearly 4 million low-income Californians, including single childless adults ages 19-25 with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level.
  • Subsidies through Covered California to make individual health insurance more affordable.
  • Enhanced Medicare payments to hospitals, doctors, and other providers that help ensure seniors have access to the care they need, when they need it.

Cutting through all the partisanship, politics, and legal arguments, the ACA is really about one thing: people. Without the ACA, millions of Californians who rely on its protections will be sicker, their ability to provide for their families will be at risk, and they will face an uncertain future.

 With so much at stake, we hope the Supreme Court rules to protect the health of all Californians.

José Alberto Arévalo, M.D., F.A.A.F.P.


Peter DuBois, J.D.   

Board Chair, Latinx Physicians of California


Executive Director, California Dental Association




Charles Bacchi


Denise Duncan, R.N.

President & CEO, California Association of Health Plans


President, United Nurses Association of California




Carmela Castellano-Garcia, Esq.


Alma Hernández

President & CEO, California Primary Care Association


Executive Director, SEIU California




Dustin Corcoran, M.B.A.


Kiran Savage-Sangwan, M.P.A.  

CEO, California Medical Association


Executive Director, California Pan-Ethnic Health Network




Carmela Coyle


Anthony Wright

President & CEO, California Hospital Association


Executive Director, Western Center for Law & Poverty




Crystal D. Crawford, Esq.



Executive Director, Western Center on Law & Poverty



 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overturning-affordable-care-act-would-have-devastating-consequences-for-millions-of-californians-301170363.html

SOURCE California Hospital Association


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:02pCORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pCHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pAGBA ACQUISITION LTD : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pAURORA CANNABIS : Announces Proposed Public Offering
AQ
05:02pENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : to Participate in Investor Conferences
BU
05:02pSPECTRUM BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share
BU
05:02pSmall Satellite Leader Blue Canyon Technologies to Be Acquired by Raytheon Technologies
BU
05:02pAurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
GL
05:01pLUCARA DIAMOND : Recovers 998 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
AQ
05:01pTAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD : . Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results & Guidance Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group