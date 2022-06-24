Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News Economy Currencies & Forex

Overturning Roe v. Wade, explained by a legal expert

06/24/2022 | 10:47pm EDT
STORY: University of Virginia Law School professor Naomi Cahn said the "historic overturning" will put abortion access in the hands of state legislatures, adding the ruling could come into play in the midterm elections.

The court, in a 6-3 ruling powered by its conservative majority, upheld a Republican-backed Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The vote was 5-4 to overturn Roe, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing separately to say he would have upheld the Mississippi law but not taken the additional step of erasing the Roe precedent altogether.

The justices, in the ruling written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, held that the Roe decision that allowed abortions performed before a fetus would be viable outside the womb - between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy - was wrongly decided because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.

By erasing abortion as a constitutional right, the ruling restored the ability of states to ban it, fundamentally altering America's landscape on the issue of reproductive rights. Twenty-six states are either certain or considered likely to ban abortion. Mississippi is among 13 states with so-called trigger laws to ban abortion with Roe overturned.

President Joe Biden condemned the ruling, calling it a "sad day" for America and labeling the court's conservatives "extreme." He said the fight over abortion rights "is not over." Biden said his administration will protect access to contraceptives and will do everything in his power to combat efforts to restrict women from traveling to other states to obtain abortions.


