04/07/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
DENVER, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its first quarter 2021 conference call at 9 a.m. MT, on April 29, 2021. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting: 

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (281) 210-5253

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-first-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-april-29-2021-301264462.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
