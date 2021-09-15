Owl Labs : Launches Meeting HQ, All-In-One Meeting Room Solution for Simple, Frictionless Videoconferencing

Start Hybrid Meetings Instantly With a Single Tap, With Newest Addition to Owl Labs Product Suite

Owl Labs, the first company to build 360-degree videoconferencing solutions, today announced the launch of the Meeting HQ, an in-room control center for video meetings. When paired with the Meeting Owl Pro, this new device sits in the center of the table and lets users launch meetings simply and effortlessly with a single tap, with no need to plug anything into an external computer. Designed by roboticists and built for rooms of all shapes and sizes, the Meeting HQ eliminates meeting setup time, letting employees focus solely on the conversation.

Meeting HQ (Photo: Business Wire)

There are 89 million total meeting rooms globally, yet only 8% are wired for videoconferencing, even as the future of work is increasingly hybrid due to the pandemic. This number is forecasted to reach 30% by 2025, according to a recent Frost & Sullivan analysis. Owl Labs has had a hybrid workforce since long before the pandemic and its team knows how essential it is that meetings are inclusive of all participants, whether they’re in the office or joining virtually from afar. Now more than ever, companies need affordable and frictionless ways to outfit their spaces for collaboration.

Now, the Meeting HQ, Meeting Owl Pro, and an in-room monitor are the only pieces of equipment businesses need to fully outfit rooms for immersive hybrid meetings. The Meeting HQ integrates with a company’s calendar and room booking system, including Google Workspace and Microsoft Office 365’s Outlook. IT teams can simply set the device up on the company’s calendar as a room resource, then any calendar invites including that room will be added automatically to the Meeting HQ calendar. When in-person attendees enter the conference room, they can just tap the meeting on Meeting HQ’s screen to begin and join their remote colleagues.

“In our current work environment, it’s crucial that all spaces are wired for seamless remote work in order to be inclusive of all team members, no matter where they’re based,” said Josh Allen, Chief Revenue Officer at Owl Labs. “Businesses need easy-to-use, adaptive technologies that they can get up and running quickly, without a ton of logistics and setup. The Meeting HQ is easy to deploy and less expensive than alternatives, making it the perfect solution for video collaboration.”

Due to Owl Labs’s independence, Meeting HQ allows users to switch between different videoconferencing platforms within a single hardware solution, in order to meet with external customers or partners. The Meeting HQ and Meeting Owl Pro work with both Zoom and Google Meet, with more platform integrations on the roadmap, including Microsoft Teams launching in the coming months.

See the Meeting HQ in action here.

The Meeting HQ is now available for purchase in the U.S. on OwlLabs.com at $1,799, plus a $20/month subscription fee for its proprietary QuickStart software and ongoing software releases. For a product demo or to be connected to your local reseller, please reach out to sales@owllabs.com.

About Owl Labs

Owl Labs is the first company to build 360-degree videoconferencing solutions for hybrid organizations. Its suite of products makes meetings more inclusive and collaborative by leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The company’s flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro, is the first WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever’s speaking with the highest quality video on the market. Owl Labs has raised $22 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit OwlLabs.com.

