Own a Business in Alabama? Be ADOR's B.E.S.T.

11/02/2020 | 02:35pm EST

MONTGOMERY, Nov. 2, 2020 - State tax obligations for business owners - business licenses, sales tax, property tax, withholding, etc. - are a lot to be responsible for. To help Alabama business owners better understand and master these requirements, the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) invites business owners to participate in one of ADOR's free Business Essentials for State Taxpayers (B.E.S.T.) webinars.

B.E.S.T. webinars help new business owners navigate through unfamiliar tax complexities while updating current business owners on tax law changes. Each webinar, conducted by ADOR specialists, offers a brief but comprehensive overview of a specific business tax topic, covers the business owner's tax obligations, and highlights the necessary forms and other requirements regarding that tax topic.

The webinars being offered in November are:

Business Personal Property Tax

Nov. 17, 10 - 10:30 a.m. CST

Business Privilege Licenses

Nov. 19, 2 - 2:30 p.m. CST

There is no charge to attend a B.E.S.T. webinar, but reservations are required to obtain a meeting link. To sign up for either or both of these webinars, send an email to ador.training@revenue.alabama.gov and provide the name and email address for each individual attending and the name of the webinar. We will then email a meeting link for the requested webinar to each individual listed.

For more information on B.E.S.T. webinars and other B.E.S.T. resources, visit our website at https://revenue.alabama.gov/taxpayer-advocacy/b-e-s-t-seminars/. The B.E.S.T. webinars are 30 minutes long plus additional time for questions and answers.

Click here to download a PDF version of this release.

Disclaimer

Alabama Department of Revenue published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 19:34:06 UTC

