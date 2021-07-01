OwnBackup : Named One of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey

OwnBackup, a leading cloud-to-cloud data protection provider, has been named one of NJBIZ’s Best Places to Work in New Jersey for the fourth year in a row.

To determine the annual list of top employers, companies from across the state entered the two-part assessment process, which included an in-depth employer questionnaire and employee feedback about topics such as leadership, culture, benefits, and more.

“We’re so proud to receive this honor and be recognized among this group of stellar companies. OwnBackup has a strong culture that offers incredible opportunities for professional growth and development,” said Sam Gutmann, CEO at OwnBackup. “Our mission is to make sure no company operating in the cloud ever loses data, and our values guide everything we do, including how we serve our customers.”

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, OwnBackup’s entrepreneurial roots have grown to form its foundation as a global leader in cloud data protection. In the last year, they’ve expanded their New Jersey office and continue to provide a shuttle service to and from New York City. They’ve also implemented an unlimited PTO policy to promote a healthy work/life balance, including options for flexible scheduling and remote work.

OwnBackup was also recently honored as the winner of the Catalyst of Technology Award, further exemplifying its leadership in New Jersey’s technology landscape. The 2021 TechUnited:NJ Catalyst Awards celebrated companies and individuals in the technology, business, and life sciences communities for accomplishments in leadership, diversity, innovation and more.

Bolstered by a recent Series D investment of $167.5 million, OwnBackup is one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in North America with a recent valuation of $1.4 billion. They are currently hiring for roles across all departments, including sales, marketing, customer success, product, engineering and more.

Find out more about working at OwnBackup and view current open positions: https://www.ownbackup.com/careers

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup, the leading cloud-to-cloud data protection platform, provides secure, automated, daily backups and rapid data restore tools of SaaS and PaaS data. Helping over 3,500 businesses worldwide safeguard critical cloud data, OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors, and rogue applications.

Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection, and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a backup and restore independent software vendor (ISV) on Salesforce AppExchange. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey with Research and Development (R&D), support, and other functions in Israel, EMEA and APAC. OwnBackup is the partner of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications.

