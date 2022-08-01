Owners of German utility Steag aim at full sale - spokesman

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - KSBG, the holding company of
western German utility Steag, has decided to launch a sales
process aimed at selling the company as an entity, not in parts,
a Steag spokesman said on Monday after the Handelsblatt business
daily reported on the planned move.
KSBG bundles the shareholdings of the utilities of Duisburg,
Dortmund, Bochum, Essen, Oberhausen and Dinslaken in the
company, which is based in Essen and Germany's fifth-largest
utility.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray)