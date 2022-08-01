Log in
Owners of German utility Steag aim at full sale - spokesman

08/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - KSBG, the holding company of western German utility Steag, has decided to launch a sales process aimed at selling the company as an entity, not in parts, a Steag spokesman said on Monday after the Handelsblatt business daily reported on the planned move.

KSBG bundles the shareholdings of the utilities of Duisburg, Dortmund, Bochum, Essen, Oberhausen and Dinslaken in the company, which is based in Essen and Germany's fifth-largest utility.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray)


