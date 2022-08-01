Owners of German utility Steag aim at full sale - spokesman

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - KSBG, the holding company of western German utility Steag, has decided to launch a sales process aimed at selling the company as an entity, not in parts, a Steag spokesman said on Monday after the Handelsblatt business daily reported on the planned move.

KSBG bundles the shareholdings of the utilities of Duisburg, Dortmund, Bochum, Essen, Oberhausen and Dinslaken in the company, which is based in Essen and Germany's fifth-largest utility.

